Table Tennis: The World Table Tennis Contender Mendoza 2024 was launched

The best table tennis table in the world arrives in Mendoza for the first time, after the competition held in Rio de Janeiro. Disembark from May 27 to June 2, in the Aconcagua Arena, the WTT candidate, one of the most important track events in this sport.

The best tennis players compete in Mendoza's impressive indoor stadium, in front of the fans in an unprecedented setting. In addition The meeting will provide official points for the world rankings, days before the close of the qualifying rankings for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

A token price has been set between $1000 and $3000 for purchasing tickets depending on the match day. We want all fans and those who don't know the sport to be able to come and enjoy a unique show, explains FATM President Fernando Joffr.

In that sense, it has been established ever since la Federacin that admission is free for children under 12 years old.

There will be more than 100 athletes from different continents making up the competition line-up. Argentina has 13 representative athletes so far, including the Mendoza athlete. Gaston Alto that you play a match from within the table for the last time, Now that the WTT in Mendoza is over, he will become part of the technical staff of the senior and youth men's teams.

Another Mendoza resident will also say: Santiago Lorenzo (number 79 in the world rankings) who will demonstrate his playing quality with the aim of adding points towards Paris 2024.

Tickets for the general public are now available and The purchase is accessible via the planetaentrada.com platform.