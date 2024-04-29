ODU Grabs Series Final against ULM on Sunday 5-15





Next game: Louisiana Technology 04-30-2024 | 6 p.m ESPN+ KMLB 105.7 FM/540 AM April 30 (Tue) / 6pm Louisiana Technology NORFOLK, Va. Old Dominion scored the final 10 runs of the game to pull away and win the series with a 15-5 victory in eight innings over ULM Sunday afternoon at Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium. After playing two extra-inning games that were decided by one run earlier in the series, it looked like Sunday's finale could go that way after ULM answered ODU's early blow. The Monarchs (24-19 overall, 11-10 Sun Belt Conference) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jake Ticer hit an RBI single to bring in Kyle Edwards, while Luke Waters came in and scored on a wild pitch for the 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Kenny Levari hit a 2-run homerun, making it 4-0. Later in the inning, Bryce Jones collected an RBI single to give Evan Holman the 5-0 lead. ULM (19-24, 7-14) was quiet early, but answered in the top of the third. Bryce Blaser started with a double and advanced to third base on a fielding error by the left fielder. Colby Lunsfords RBI groundout brought in Blaser to make it 5-1. After another grounder, the Warhawks went back to work, with the next five batters reaching base with two outs. Shawn Dalton Weerbee single and Easton Winfield beat a ground ball into the infield for a hit after reviewing the replay. Jake Haggard was hit by a pitch while he was setting up Jayson Zmejkoskis bases-clearing double, advancing to third base on a throw to the plate. After Matt Abshire's RBI single brought in Zmejkoski, ULM tied the game at 5. ODU immediately went back in front in the bottom half of the inning when Levari hit a solo homer, his second of the game. The Monarchs added a run on an error in the fifth inning, and another run in the sixth on an error with the bases loaded and two outs extended the inning, putting ODU back up at 8-5. ODU scored two runs in the seventh inning when Steven Meier hit a sacrifice bunt with an RBI and Edwards hit an RBI single with two outs for the 10-5 lead. The Monarchs closed the game in the bottom of the eighth inning when Levari hit a 2-RBI single, Meier added an RBI single, TJ Aiken picked up an RBI groundout and Edwards ended the game with an RBI single for a 15-5 lead. Blaser had three hits and Weatherbee had two to lead ULM, while Zmejkoski had three RBIs. Levari had four hits, including two home runs and a double, with five RBIs to lead ODU. Trent Buchanan (3-1) got the win out of the bullpen for ODU. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing all three of his runs in the third inning, before pitching four shutout innings with five hits allowed. Joey Cirelli (0-3) took the loss despite a solid outing, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits and four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. ULM returns to Lou St. Amant Field for a six-game homestand against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2024/4/28/baseball-odu-grabs-series-finale-from-ulm-on-sunday-15-5.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos