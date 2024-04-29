Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan bond over cricket; father-son duo take over the field as they put their batting and bowling skills to the test – WATCH





Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son Ab Ram Khan won over the internet with their wonderful father-son bond on the cricket field.

In a series of adorable photos and videos that have gone viral online, SRK and his Mini me were seen at their sporty best, sweating it out on the field Eden Gardens when they joined their team during a practice session.

Shah Rukh, known for his love for the sport both on and off screen, decided to pass on his passion to his son, a noted football enthusiast. SRK donned his team colors and was the first to take to the cricket field to try and bat.

King Khan became a real coach for his son and taught the little one the tricks of the game. From showcasing bowling styles to the right way to catch the ball and even the way to swing the cricket bat, SRK convinced the fans that he was ready to take over from Gautam Gambhir. in the next season.

Clearly enjoying the experience, young AbRam showed impressive hand-eye coordination as he tried out the overarm bowling technique with his team's players.

Seeing the father and son duo running around the field, enjoying their mini cricket match, fans reminisced about the time when SRK took his elder son along. Aryan Khan on the field to teach him some bowling tricks. The 'then and now' photos of the doting dad playing with his kids had the internet swooning.

One fan said: “This is the cutest thing I've seen today!”

Another fan commented, “AbRam is a natural!”

On the work front, SRK will reportedly join daughter Suhana Khan on the sets of their film 'King'. The action film will see the father-daughter duo working together on screen for the first time. Meanwhile, the actor also plays the muse to son Aryan, who recently launched his lifestyle brand.

