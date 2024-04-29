Five more former BYU football players sign as undrafted free agents | News, sports, jobs

1/5 BYU junior punter Ryan Rehkow kicks the ball during the game against Southern Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Harold Mitchell, special to the Herald 2/5 BYU senior linebacker Max Tooley (31) and junior defensive lineman John Nelson make a tackle during the game against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday, September 17, 2023. Courtesy of BYU photo 3/5 BYU senior quarterback Kedon Slovis throws a pass during the Big 12 game against Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Courtesy of BYU photo 4/5 BYU junior tight end Isaac Rex receives a pass during the game against Southern Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Courtesy of BYU photo 5/5 BYU senior running back Aidan Robbins carries the ball during the Big 12 game against Texas Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Harold Mitchell, special to the Herald ❮

For the eighth time since 2013, only one BYU player heard his name called in the NFL draft.

In 2024, that person was Cougar offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who went to the Chiefs in the second round.

However, five other former BYU players may not have been drafted but will have a chance to earn a spot at the next level.

Running back Aidan Robbins (Cleveland), tight end Isaac Rex (Detroit), quarterback Kedon Slovis (Indianapolis), linebacker Max Tooley (Houston) and punter Ryan Rehkow (Kansas City) all signed as undrafted free agents on Saturday.

Here is BYU's release detailing the signings:

After the draft and the Suamataias selection, running back Aidan Robbins signed with the Cleveland Browns, tight end Isaac Rex agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions, quarterback Kedon Slovis signed with the Indianapolis Colts, linebacker Max Tooley signed with the Houston Texans and gambler Ryan Rehkow agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cougars have been represented in 52 of the last 57 drafts and in 69 of the 89 total drafts. With the selection of Suamataia, NFL teams have now drafted a former BYU player 155 times since the team's first draft pick in 1938 (John Stringham, Back, ninth round). Including free agency signings after this year's draft, 215 additional Cougars received NFL deals as free agents after the annual draft.

Below is biographical information about the BYU players who received free agent deals following the 2024 NFL Draft.

Aidan Robbins | RB | Cleveland Browns

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound running back Aidan Robbins played in 31 career games with 18 starts in his career at Louisville, UNLV and BYU. He graduated from Louisville with a degree in business marketing. He was named to the Hampshire Honor Society for finishing his career with a GPA above a 3.2.

The Louisville, Kentucky product totaled 317 carries, 1,545 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career. Robbins also caught 30 balls for 158 yards and one touchdown.

At UNLV, Robbins had his best season with 209 carries, 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2023 at BYU, Robbins co-captained the team and played in eight games with seven starts. He totaled 101 carries, 485 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Rex | TE | Detroit Lions

Isaac Rex, a native of San Clemente, California, played in 52 games for BYU, including 38 starts at tight end.

The son of former All-American BYU tight end Byron Rex, the 6-foot-1, 250-pound Rex caught 24 touchdowns at BYU, the most in school history. Rexs 24 was No. 5 among all players at BYU.

He totaled 112 receptions and 1,385 yards and was a three-time Mackey Award Watch List winner. In 2020, Rex was named a Freshman All-American by the Athletic after leading the nation's tight ends with 12 receiving touchdowns.

In 2023, Rex was team captain and played in all twelve games with seven starts. He had 34 receptions, 422 yards and three touchdowns. He was an honorable mention for the All-Big 12 Team.

Kedon Slovis | QB | Indianapolis foals

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Kedon Slovis finished his career at BYU after playing three years at USC and another year at Pitt.

From Scottsdale, Arizona, Slovis played in 46 games with 45 starts in his career. He threw for 11,689 passing yards and 80 touchdowns while completing 64.5 percent of his passes in his career.

At USC, Slovis left with several records, including a 515-yard rushing game as a freshman and five 400-yard passing games. He finished his Trojan career with 7,576 yards, seventh all-time at USC. His 58 touchdowns ranked No. 5. Slovis was the 2019 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and a national semifinalist for the FWAA Freshman of the Year.

Slovis was also named a freshman All-American by several entities.

At BYU, Slovis completed his collegiate career with 1,716 passing yards in eight games. He also added his first three rushing touchdowns of his career and served as team captain. He was also a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honoree and a recipient of the Hampshire Honor Society.

Max Tooley | LB | Houston Texans

Max Tooley played in 60 games at BYU, the most in school history after six seasons with the program.

From Bountiful, Utah, Tooley collected 311 tackles, good for No. 14 all-time at BYU. His 176 solo tackles rank No. 4 and his seven interceptions rank No. 2 among BYU linebackers.

Tooley, at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, had two pick-sixes, the most among BYU No. 2 linebackers overall. He added 16.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups in his career.

In 2023, Tooley co-captained the team and played in 12 games with 10 starts. He led the team with 92 total tackles, including a career-best 16 tackles against Cincinnati.

Tooley was named a Phil Steele All-Big 12 Third Team selection and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 Team.

Ryan Rehkow | P | Kansas City Chiefs

Punter Ryan Rehkow, from Veradale, Washington, played in 50 games over four seasons for BYU and etched his name in the record books as one of the Cougars' most successful punters.

He was a 2023 All-American, averaged 47.4 yards per punt in his career and owns the modern school record with a punt of 83 yards. Rehkow led the Big 12 in 2023 with 48.4 yards per punt.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Rehkow placed 42 percent of his kicks inside the 20-yard line and earned three Ray Guy Award watch honors.

In 2023, Rehkow led the conference with 31 punts of 50 yards or more and tied for the lead with 25 punts inside the 20.

Rehkow earned ESPN All-America Second Team honors in 2023, along with CFN and Phil Steele All-America honors. He was also named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and received an honorable mention for the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year Award. Rehkow also earned a spot in this year's Hampshire Honor Society.

