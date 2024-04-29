How hockey captured the hearts of Louisiana's capital | Louisiana inspired

All Baton Rouge's Zydeco had to do was hold on to its 3-2 lead.

It was their last hockey game of the season, playing against their rival team, the Mississippi Seawolves. Zydeco had just grabbed the lead minutes before the end of the game and players on both sides were shooting across the ice, bumping into each other and fighting for control of the puck.

The little black cookie darted from stick to stick until the horn that ended the game sounded above it. Thousands of fans jumped to their feet to celebrate their team's victory, and the fiddle melody from Garth Brook's classic Callin Baton Rouge rang through the arena.

Noah Robinson, a rookie from Ontario, Canada, about 1,400 miles away from southern Louisiana, tossed a team jersey into the crowd before gliding across the ice on one skate. He held his hands up in triumph and sang along to the closing lines of Garth Brooks' song:

Callin Baton Rouge

Sweet Baton Rouge

My Baton Rouge

Oh oh oh oh oh

Finishing storybook

It was a finishing the storybook to the first season of Baton Rouge Zydeco. Despite losing most of its games, the minor league hockey team developed a surprising level of popularity and amassed aniche group of mega fanswho followed them across the country and supported them with home-cooked meals and donations.

The boys are easy to like, said LeAnna Toups-Bennett, 40, president of the Zydeco booster club and a Watson resident. We all started the season without knowing each other. Thanks to this team, lifelong friendships have been built and made. It gives me chills.

Zydeco broke the record for the highest attendance in the Federal Prospects Hockey League in its first season with 110,816 spectators. Ticket holders came from places including California, Idaho and Massachusetts, all the way to neighboring Mexico and Canada.

According to an analysis by Visit Baton Rouge, the city's tourism group, the hockey team brought $8.1 million to Louisiana's capital both directly and indirectly.

Bona fide Louisiana hockey

Hockey requires an undivided laser focus on the tiny black dot of a puck as players hit it across the rink. Games are constantly evolving, with teamwork and improvisation by the players as they crash into each other against plastic walls and break out into fights like Roman gladiators in a Colosseum.

Although the view from the stands differs greatly from the stereotypical image of hockey fans. Scarves and hats are exchanged for khaki shorts and cowboy boots; cheers of excitement are extended by the southern sound of bona fide Louisianans. The gameplay is underlined by local rap classics such as From Louisiana by Louisiana Ca$h and Wipe Me Down by Boosie.

Players hear fans shouting instructions and harassing the rival team, with some sections developing their own reputations. Residents of the “Dirty 130” are known for their loud shouts at the goal line, while the seat holders of the “Mean 115” are ready to berate the opponents.

City leaders made this knownfounding of the professional hockey teamin Baton Rouge in June 2023. The team is owned by Barry Soskin, an Illinois native and owner of several minor league hockey teams, under a three-year lease at the Raising Canes River Center.

Zydeco misplaced?

Soskin chose the team's name, Zydeco, from nearly 9,000 community submissions and anchored the name on the team logo with a fleur de lis and the Mississippi River Bridge, though Baton Rouge isn't exactly Louisiana's first place.associate with zydeco musicwhich is more common in the Acadiana region.

But Baton Rouge, with its sweltering temperatures and swampy environment, isn't exactly the first place you'd expect to see hockey. The nearest rink is 60 miles west in Lafayette, and the nearest NHL team is more than 600 miles away in Dallas, Texas.

The capital previously had a minor league teamthe Baton Rouge Kingfish a nod to former Governor Huey P. Long from 1996 to 2003, when the team moved to Victoria, British Columbia to become the Salmon Kings.

What is the equation for Zydeco's popularity?

Zydeco fans theorize that Baton Rouge had a surprisingly perfect combination of factors to popularize hockey. The city was the largest in the country and lacked any form of professional sports franchise. Residents remembered and missed the excitement of the Kingfish, and sports fans were already conditioned to be extremely devoted by the popularity of LSU athletics.

Add to that the frequent examples of players arguing on the ice, and Baton Rouge fell in love with Zydeco.

I'll tell you my kids said if hockey existed they wouldn't have played any other sport because the fights happen in two seconds, Councilman Darryl Hurst told the Zydeco team as he congratulated them at a Metro meeting Council earlier this month. It's a combination of football, boxing, basketball and a lot of other things that go together, man.

Despite the odds

Zydeco's first season presented the team with obstaclesabout lost70% of the games have been played throughmultiple coachesand also suffered from high player turnover. The team did not make it to the league play-offs.

Most of Zydeco's players are rookies, many of whom graduated from college just before joining the team. A lot ofare residents ofCanada, New England and the Great Lakes are more accustomed to hockey culture and freezing temperatures than southern Louisiana.

It's always warm, like I can wear shorts pretty much all year round when there's no snow, said Scott Shorrock, a rookie forward from Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

The Baton Rouge roster includes a Baton Rouge native: Bradley Richardson, a rookie forward who joined in February. His thick Ottawan accent might suggest otherwise, but Richardson spent the early years of his life in Baton Rouge while his father, Bryan Richardson, played hockey.for the Kingfishfor five seasons.

Bradley's father told him stories about the die-hard fans in Baton Rouge before he arrived.

Everything he told me was completely true, Bradley said. The fans are great. They show up here every night and occupy the rink. You can really feel the energy they bring every night. It's a pretty special place.

Off the ice, Richardson said the team visits the local golf courses, LSU baseball games or Brickyard South, the team's unofficial bar, to have a few waters and just watch sports. The team also regularly volunteers at local schools to teach hockey.

The Zydegals and their crews

Among the thousands of Zydeco attendees who fill the arena are a small but mighty collection of superfans, the Zydegals. They call themselves attending every match, including away matches that require trips of up to 12 hours by car.

Ashley Vascocu, 29, of Denham Springs, skipped this year's Mardi Gras festivities to join the team in Columbus, Georgia, with her husband and three children. Hockey quickly became a weekly tradition in her household after attending their first game in November, even though her parents don't approve of her taking her kids out of school on Fridays to travel to hockey games.

We don't have hockey this weekend and the kids are crying, Vascocu said. When hockey? When hockey?

She quickly took a liking to Michael Haskins, a rookie defenseman from Estero, Florida, after he played with her 3-year-old daughter during an impromptu meet-and-greet after a game in Biloxi, Mississippi. She is looking for his favorite snack, Iwon Organics Protein Stix, to give him as a gift, but it was difficult to find.

Her family has all collected Haskins jerseys in different designs to match their autographed hockey stick, game puck and Zydeco flag.

Players earn less than €500 per week

She is a member of the Zydeco booster club, which supports the players with gifts such as home-cooked meals and household supplies, and organizes events where players and fans can interact.

Donations to the team are often common, as most players on Soskin's teams earn less than $500 per week.

These kids are having a hard time living full-time on what we pay them, Soskin said.

The booster club recently held an end-of-season crawfish boil for players and fans to gather, which made for a confusing and difficult meal for many Canadians unfamiliar with shucking crawfish.

It creates memories for them, club president Toups-Bennett said. They've never experienced Louisiana, Southern hospitality, crawfish for the first time, all those things.

For many members, the booster club is a matter of creating a welcoming and vibrant local hockey culture that can encourage talent to come to Baton Rouge in the future. Toups-Bennett said the booster club plans to collect donations this offseason to renovate the team house in Baker.

I want to see hockey here and be successful, said Scott Pennington, 45. I want to be able to take my grandchildren to their first hockey games when the time comes, just like my grandfather took me to mine.

Baton Rouge Zydeco returns to the Raising Canes River Center for its second season this fall.

Until then, fans will have to make do with semi-pro men's league games in Lafayette.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say the Baton Rouge Zydeco had an estimated economic impact of $8.1 million, according to Visit Baton Rouge. Officials had previously stated that the economic impact was $18.1 million.