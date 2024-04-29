Cricket-loving Mac turns his hand to Kurling





KURLING: Some residents got involved.

THE man responsible for making cricket more accessible in Yorkshire has now turned to kurling – and he will host the first ever match in Barnsley next month. Mac McKechnie, 73, from Monk Bretton, came up with the idea of ​​running cricket in late 2018 after taking part in a walking football session with Barnsley's U3A group. That wasn't for him, but he has always had a soft spot for cricket and decided to form the first club in Yorkshire – and got the backing of the Yorkshire Cricket Club. He retired from cricket earlier this month but has now taken up his new passion: new age kurling. Mac told the Chronicle: It's a game I introduced to older people in Barnsley last summer. It is a fascinating game of skill played on a badminton court between teams or individuals. I started the sport in collaboration with BPL, with whom I work as a volunteer. Our first group started at the Dorothy Hyman Sports Center in Cudworth and proved so successful that BPL asked me to start a second group at the Hoyland Sports Center – which of course I did. One of the attractive qualities of Kurling is that it is inclusive and very social. For example, I play from my mobility scooter, and it is a wonderful, gentle sport for the elderly, including the disabled. Mac is hosting a friendly in Hoyland later this month – and he believes it could be the first ever match in the city. I have arranged a friendly competition at the Hoyland Leisure Center on Friday May 10 – probably the first ever kurling competition in Barnsley, he added. I'm also taking a team of four couples to the World Championships in Bedford early next month.

