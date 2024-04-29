NFL Draft surprise: Bills used a pick on a player who has never played football before and here's why





The Buffalo Bills made one of the most interesting decisions in history NFL draft over the weekend when they decided to take a player who has NEVER played football before. The decision came in the seventh round when the Bills decided to take offensive tackle Travis Clayton with the 221st overall pick. Although Clayton, who is from England, has never played competitive football at any level, he is familiar with the sport having competed in the NFLs International Player Pathway program, which is essentially an annual 10-week boot camp for international players held in the winter. Clayton is a former rugby player with impressive size – he stands 6-foot-4 and weighs just over 200 pounds – so the Bills are clearly hoping they can mold him into a player who can contribute to the team at some point down the road away. CBS Sports NFL draft teacher Chris Trapasso gave the choice a C+. “At 6-foot-1, 300 pounds, 3-foot arms and a sub-5.00 40-yard dash, this is one ridiculous athlete new to football from London,” wrote Trapasso. Bills general manager Brandon Beane liked the raw talent he saw in Clayton, which is one of the reasons Buffalo decided to select him. “You know, I've never really seen him play football,” Beane said. via the AP. “But I know he was a rugby player, a boxer and a great young man in every respect. And his measurable results are great.” Clayton believes his time playing rugby will help him make the transition to the sport of rugby N.F.L. “Because rugby is also a team sport, I think this helps a lot, my team knowledge and what it takes to communicate well here and in the future, hopefully in the NFL,” Clayton said, via the Bills official website. “More importantly, playing the wing in rugby helps with the physical side and with agility and things like that.” Clayton attended an NFL academy in 2019 and that appears to be the moment he decided he would enjoy being an offensive lineman in the NFL. “I like the physical side of things. When you're on offense and you can take your anger out on people legally, that's great,” Clayton said. “I can just use my power for my abilities.” The Bills hope Clayton can be the next Jordan Mailata. Like Clayton, the Eagles offensive lineman had never played football before being drafted in the seventh round in 2018, and six years later he is now the anchor of Philadelphia's line as the starting left tackle (Mailata has started 57 games in four seasons) . Clayton will have a legitimate chance to crack the roster in Buffalo and that's because the NFL has created special rules for players coming from the league's International Pathway program. Every team gets an extra practice spot that can only be used for an international player, so even if Clayton isn't quite ready for the NFL in his rookie year, the Bills can keep him around without impacting their regular roster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-draft-surprise-bills-used-a-pick-on-a-player-whos-never-actually-played-football-before-and-heres-why/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos