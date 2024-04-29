Jack Todd: Bob Cole's voice intertwined with Canadian hockey history
While there are no guarantees, a final between Montreal and Toronto in the inaugural PWHL season seems entirely possible and would be epic.
Jack Todd Special to Montreal Gazette
Published on April 29, 2024
It was fitting that Bob Cole died during the early stages of the national trauma we call the NHL playoffs.
The play-by-play voice we associate with hockey more than any other this side of the untouchable Danny Gallivan, Cole died last week at the age of 90, leaving behind a long list of signature calls and a distinct shortage of media legends who have covered our national Sport.
On the English side we had to deal with Dick Irvin Jr. and the days when not all games were televised, so you could sit next to the radio when the broadcast started: while the Canadiens skated from left to right on your radio dial.
Cole's death brought tributes from far and wide, but it also underlined all the ways our broadcasting world has shrunk since the days of the homely Cole, the prim Ren Lecavalier and, especially, Dick and Danny. Among the working legends in this market, only Pierre Houde of RDS remains, a man fortunately unaffected by the corporate politics of Toronto's sports networks.
Cole's death sparked nostalgia from coast to coast, an avalanche of anecdotes and some pointed arguments about who was better Cole or Gallivan. That's not a serious debate. Gallivan was an original, an innovator, a poet of the microphone whose cadences, with his cannon-sailing drives and scintillating saves and Savardian spinoramas, became part of the soundtrack of his time. Gallivan was the Vin Scully of hockey.
Cole's voice, on the other hand, is woven into much of our hockey history, from his radio call on Paul Henderson's Summit Series-winning goal to They're Going Home! They're going home! when the Red Army left the ice in Philadelphia to protest the Flyers' dirty tactics.
Gallivan died in February 1993, a few months before the Canadiens won the most recent of their 24 Stanley Cups. Cole called his last match five years ago on April 6, 2019 at the Bell Center. Yet today, both men inspire more passion than anyone in the current crop of broadcasters.
That's not entirely the fault of the people behind the microphone. It takes time for bonds to develop between the broadcasters and the audience, and at the whim of the Toronto suits, play-by-play announcers and color commentators are assigned, apparently via dartboard and blindfold, and rotated frequently. Montreal liked John Bartlett and thought Dan Robertson could, in time, become a worthy successor to Gallivan. Great, except promotions resulted in Bartlett being moved to Toronto and Robertson being moved to Winnipeg.
So raise a glass to Bob Cole, say hello to Dick and Danny, listen to Pierre Houde and remember what it was like when the men at the microphone inspired as much affection as the legends on the ice.
Collision course: With the Montreal franchise in the PWHL playing its final regular season game in Boston on Saturday and the playoffs approaching, it appears Montreal and Toronto are headed for a clash that will take away some of the bitterness between the two cities could transfer to the women's competition.
The PWHL has put a unique spin on the playoff format. The first-place team (likely Toronto, which still has a game in hand against Montreal) gets to choose its opponent for the best-of-five semifinal from the third- and fourth-place teams, probably Minnesota and Ottawa or Boston.
Given the form they've shown thus far, Toronto will almost certainly opt to avoid Minnesota, leaving Montreal needing to win a best-of-five against a strong Minnesota team to advance to the finals.
However, Montreal will have two advantages in home court (with all playoff games at the 10,172-seat Place Bell in Laval) and goaltender Ann-Rene Desbiens, who is wrapping up after some early-season struggles. Desbiens earned her first shutout in the PWHL on Saturday, making 31 saves in a 2-0 win over Ottawa.
If it comes to that, it should be a rousing best-of-five final, with Team Canada stars Natalie Spooner and Marie-Philip Poulin facing off in the first major hockey final between Montreal and Toronto since 1967.
Lies, rumors &&&& vitriolic innuendo: As Leaf's play-off moments pass, William Nylanders stops crying! against the flailing Mitch Marner comes out on top winning the handshake line.
Okay, CF Montreal isn't exactly flying high. But under Laurent Courtois, this year's edition has visibly improved from last year's Hernan Losada debacle; a road tie against defending champion Columbus. Crew isn't too shabby.
Some pretty surprising Jeremy Swayman stats against the Leafs this season, according to Center Ice Podcast: Regular season, 3-0-0, 1.30 GAA, .959 SV%. Playoffs, 3-0-0, 1.34 GSS, .956 SV%.
Heroes: Bob Cole, Audrey Leduc, Andre De Grasse, Laura Stacey, Maureen Murphy, Catherine Daoust, Mlodie Daoust, Kristin O'Neill, Jeremy Swayman, David Pastrnak, Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen, Zach Hyman, Brock Boeser, Elias Lindholm , Arturs Silovs &&&& last but not least, Ann-Rene Desbiens.
Zeros: Alex Meruelo, Gary Bettman, WADA, Mitch Marner, Ryan Reaves, Max Domi, Matt Rempe, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele, FanDuel, Chad Kelly, Russell Westbrook, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mark Shapiro, Rob Manfred, Bud Selig Jr . ., Claude Brochu, David Samson &&&& last but not least, Jeffrey Loria.
