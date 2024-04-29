Sports
Legion Family Day makes messages available to communities across the country
In October 2022, the American Legion National Executive Committee was adopted Resolution No. 7, American Legion Family Day. The resolution established an American Legion Family Day, to take place annually on the last Saturday in April of this year, falling on April 27.
For Legion Family Day, posts are encouraged to open their doors for the day to members of their community to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Legionnaires, Sons of The American Legion members, Legion Riders and American Legion Auxiliary.
And across the country, American Legion posts and their Legion Family members did just that. Post doors were opened to their communities, and many offered games and other activities for youth. The day also served as an opportunity for the community to learn more about The American Legions' mission, including the Be the One veteran suicide prevention program.
Below are just a few examples of events that took place on American Legion Family Day. Please share how your post, squadron, unit or chapter observed the day www.legiontown.org.
California
In Newport Beach, American Legion Newport Harbor used Post 291 Family Day to celebrate the community while honoring members of the Legion Family. The day included a spaghetti and meatball meal, live music and sandcastle and cornhole competitions.
In McCloud, Cheula Post 92 provided cornhole, table tennis and other games, as well as post tours and free hot dogs, chips and desserts. American Legion Riders chapter motorcycle posts were on display, with members from all four branches of the Legion Family on hand to answer questions.
In Moon Bay, the American Legion Post 474's Family Day event included sharing information about Be the One, as well as free carnival games and prizes for children and a celebrity splash tower.
In Ontario, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 sponsored an American Legion Family Day event, providing free refreshments and sharing information about the Legion, the Sons of The American Legion and the Auxiliary.
Florida
In Hawthorne, American Legion Post 230s Legion Family also used American Legion Family Day to raise awareness about Be the One.
We want veterans to know that not only is the postal service there for them, but it is also for the community. Post Commander Jane Townsend told WCBJ. We want to be the one to prevent a veteran from committing suicide.
Post 230 provided a service officer to share information about resources available to veterans, while the event also included a visit from a K-9 police officer, children's games, a bounce house and face painting.
Today it's called Be the One, be the one to ask a veteran how they're doing, said Mark Scaletti, American Legion Riders Chapter 230. Be the one to step up and say, do you need to talk?
Georgia
In Alpharetta, Post 201s American Legion Family Day included a cake walk, a scavenger hunt with ice cream prizes, two bounce houses, face painting and cornhole. Free hot dogs and hamburgers were also available.
Indiana
In Michigan City, Franklin Edward Skwiat Post 451 provided hot dogs, ice cream games and prizes at the event, as well as information about the American Legion Family.
Kansas
In Great Bend, Argonne Post 180s Legion Family Day opened its doors to the community for free hot dogs, face painting, balloon animals and other treats for children. The post also included information about scholarships, Boys State, Girls State and the Cadet Law Enforcement Academy, while the Great Bend Police Department provided Ident-A-Kid packets for parents. The kits give parents information about their children, including fingerprints, which they take home for safekeeping. If a child is lost or abducted, the information can be used to assist in the investigation.
In Cherokee, Priestly-Ridley American Legion Post 35s American Legion Family Day shared information about the Legion Family, while also providing games and treats for children, information on motorcycle safety, Boys State, Girls State and the Cadet Law Enforcement Academy and flag etiquette. Free burgers and refreshments were also provided.
Maryland
In Laurier, The American Legion's post-1960s Family Day included several facets. The Post partnered with Blue Star Families to provide a STEM Extravaganza with STEM activities, drone demonstrations, free STEM books and other resources. The day also included games and rides, a petting zoo, lunch and refreshments, and an appearance by Miss Maryland Kennedy Taylor.
In Glenarden, American Legion Post 275 had a full family day that included a Legion Riders motorcycle show, Touch a Police Car, games and face painting, a Buffalo Soldiers pace team, free food, games, face painting and door prizes.
In Betterton, the American Legion Family of C. Henry Price Post 246 provided free face painting, cornhole, a bounce house, a petting zoo and food.
In Perryville, American Legion Susquehanna Post 135 provided information about the postal programs, as well as free face painting, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soda. The Harford County Sheriff's Department also had an exhibit, while the post made membership information available.
Michigan
At Luna Pier, American Legion Post 193's American Legion Family Day included a breakfast sponsored by Unit 193, a Squadron 193 dinner, bingo, children's games, cornhole, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
Minnesota
In Hugo, American Legion Post 620 Family Day kicked off with an opening ceremony that was followed by a barbecue ribs competition, a bounce house and other children's activities, photos with Sugar the horse and the awarding of two $1,000 scholarships to area high school students. Members of the Legion Family post also wore Be the One shirts to raise awareness about the suicide prevention program.
In Rosemount, American Legion Post 65 invited the community to learn more about the Legion Family programs while offering free games and activities for kids, family bingo and free hamburgers and hot dogs. The post also organized a clothing campaign during the event.
New Hampshire
In Rochester, American Legion Post 7 hosted games, giveaways and free food during American Legion Family Day, while also providing information about how the Legion benefits veterans, youth and the community. The event also included Touch a Tank and information about the POW/MIA table.
New York
In New Haven, Hamlin-Weldin Post 1532 had representatives from the Legion, Auxiliary and SAL on hand to answer questions about each branch of the Legion Family. The event also included free hot dogs, macaroni salad and drinks.
Pennsylvania
In Newport, American Legion Country Club Post brought together 177 community members for a bounce house, dime toss, face painting, golf, cornhole and other activities. Also present at the event were the Perry County Animal Rescue, Perry County Literacy Council and the Newport Fire Company, who provided rides on their box truck.
Texas
In Dallas, American Legion Post 511 provided family and children's games, as well as food and drinks for Legion Family Day.
Virginia
In Nieuwpoort news, American Legion Braxton-Perkins Post 25 hosted the 3rd District American Legion Family Day. The event provided information about The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of The American Legion and American Legion Riders.
In Stafford, American Legion Post 290 provided information about the Legion Family and programs, including the fastpitch softball team, while also organizing food trucks and a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs mobile center and raffles. Auxiliary Unit 290 also held a raffle.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.legion.org/betheone/261604/legion-family-day-opens-posts-communities-across-nation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- French actor to face trial over sexual assault allegations
- Legion Family Day makes messages available to communities across the country
- Doja Cat drinks a glass of wine on the carpet at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards
- Save over $1,400 when you get the best deal on Samsung's Frame TV
- Israeli officials worried about ICC orders: Tensions in the Middle East
- Former Imran Khan adviser sues Pakistani government in UK over acid attack
- US says Putin probably didn't order Navalny's death in February: report | Political news
- Fall Guy Ryan Gosling Praises Universals Waterworld Stunt Team – Daily Breeze
- Jack Todd: Bob Cole's voice intertwined with Canadian hockey history
- DIU announces new deputy director of commercial operations
- Why has the International Criminal Court worried Israeli officials?
- A sharp rise in measles cases in 2023 is 'very concerning', WHO official says