Legion Family Day makes messages available to communities across the country

In October 2022, the American Legion National Executive Committee was adopted Resolution No. 7, American Legion Family Day. The resolution established an American Legion Family Day, to take place annually on the last Saturday in April of this year, falling on April 27.

For Legion Family Day, posts are encouraged to open their doors for the day to members of their community to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Legionnaires, Sons of The American Legion members, Legion Riders and American Legion Auxiliary.

And across the country, American Legion posts and their Legion Family members did just that. Post doors were opened to their communities, and many offered games and other activities for youth. The day also served as an opportunity for the community to learn more about The American Legions' mission, including the Be the One veteran suicide prevention program.

Below are just a few examples of events that took place on American Legion Family Day. Please share how your post, squadron, unit or chapter observed the day www.legiontown.org.

California

In Newport Beach, American Legion Newport Harbor used Post 291 Family Day to celebrate the community while honoring members of the Legion Family. The day included a spaghetti and meatball meal, live music and sandcastle and cornhole competitions.

In McCloud, Cheula Post 92 provided cornhole, table tennis and other games, as well as post tours and free hot dogs, chips and desserts. American Legion Riders chapter motorcycle posts were on display, with members from all four branches of the Legion Family on hand to answer questions.

In Moon Bay, the American Legion Post 474's Family Day event included sharing information about Be the One, as well as free carnival games and prizes for children and a celebrity splash tower.

In Ontario, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 sponsored an American Legion Family Day event, providing free refreshments and sharing information about the Legion, the Sons of The American Legion and the Auxiliary.

Florida

In Hawthorne, American Legion Post 230s Legion Family also used American Legion Family Day to raise awareness about Be the One.

We want veterans to know that not only is the postal service there for them, but it is also for the community. Post Commander Jane Townsend told WCBJ. We want to be the one to prevent a veteran from committing suicide.

Post 230 provided a service officer to share information about resources available to veterans, while the event also included a visit from a K-9 police officer, children's games, a bounce house and face painting.

Today it's called Be the One, be the one to ask a veteran how they're doing, said Mark Scaletti, American Legion Riders Chapter 230. Be the one to step up and say, do you need to talk?

Georgia

In Alpharetta, Post 201s American Legion Family Day included a cake walk, a scavenger hunt with ice cream prizes, two bounce houses, face painting and cornhole. Free hot dogs and hamburgers were also available.

Indiana

In Michigan City, Franklin Edward Skwiat Post 451 provided hot dogs, ice cream games and prizes at the event, as well as information about the American Legion Family.

Kansas

In Great Bend, Argonne Post 180s Legion Family Day opened its doors to the community for free hot dogs, face painting, balloon animals and other treats for children. The post also included information about scholarships, Boys State, Girls State and the Cadet Law Enforcement Academy, while the Great Bend Police Department provided Ident-A-Kid packets for parents. The kits give parents information about their children, including fingerprints, which they take home for safekeeping. If a child is lost or abducted, the information can be used to assist in the investigation.

In Cherokee, Priestly-Ridley American Legion Post 35s American Legion Family Day shared information about the Legion Family, while also providing games and treats for children, information on motorcycle safety, Boys State, Girls State and the Cadet Law Enforcement Academy and flag etiquette. Free burgers and refreshments were also provided.

Maryland

In Laurier, The American Legion's post-1960s Family Day included several facets. The Post partnered with Blue Star Families to provide a STEM Extravaganza with STEM activities, drone demonstrations, free STEM books and other resources. The day also included games and rides, a petting zoo, lunch and refreshments, and an appearance by Miss Maryland Kennedy Taylor.

In Glenarden, American Legion Post 275 had a full family day that included a Legion Riders motorcycle show, Touch a Police Car, games and face painting, a Buffalo Soldiers pace team, free food, games, face painting and door prizes.

In Betterton, the American Legion Family of C. Henry Price Post 246 provided free face painting, cornhole, a bounce house, a petting zoo and food.

In Perryville, American Legion Susquehanna Post 135 provided information about the postal programs, as well as free face painting, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soda. The Harford County Sheriff's Department also had an exhibit, while the post made membership information available.

Michigan

At Luna Pier, American Legion Post 193's American Legion Family Day included a breakfast sponsored by Unit 193, a Squadron 193 dinner, bingo, children's games, cornhole, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

Minnesota

In Hugo, American Legion Post 620 Family Day kicked off with an opening ceremony that was followed by a barbecue ribs competition, a bounce house and other children's activities, photos with Sugar the horse and the awarding of two $1,000 scholarships to area high school students. Members of the Legion Family post also wore Be the One shirts to raise awareness about the suicide prevention program.

In Rosemount, American Legion Post 65 invited the community to learn more about the Legion Family programs while offering free games and activities for kids, family bingo and free hamburgers and hot dogs. The post also organized a clothing campaign during the event.

New Hampshire

In Rochester, American Legion Post 7 hosted games, giveaways and free food during American Legion Family Day, while also providing information about how the Legion benefits veterans, youth and the community. The event also included Touch a Tank and information about the POW/MIA table.

New York

In New Haven, Hamlin-Weldin Post 1532 had representatives from the Legion, Auxiliary and SAL on hand to answer questions about each branch of the Legion Family. The event also included free hot dogs, macaroni salad and drinks.

Pennsylvania

In Newport, American Legion Country Club Post brought together 177 community members for a bounce house, dime toss, face painting, golf, cornhole and other activities. Also present at the event were the Perry County Animal Rescue, Perry County Literacy Council and the Newport Fire Company, who provided rides on their box truck.

Texas

In Dallas, American Legion Post 511 provided family and children's games, as well as food and drinks for Legion Family Day.

Virginia

In Nieuwpoort news, American Legion Braxton-Perkins Post 25 hosted the 3rd District American Legion Family Day. The event provided information about The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of The American Legion and American Legion Riders.

In Stafford, American Legion Post 290 provided information about the Legion Family and programs, including the fastpitch softball team, while also organizing food trucks and a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs mobile center and raffles. Auxiliary Unit 290 also held a raffle.