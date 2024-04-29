Ukrainian teen finds solace on San Jose's high school tennis team

SAN JOSE Danylo Yavir was new to the United States, new to the culture of Silicon Valley, new to Branham High.

However, he was not new to tennis.

When the Ukrainian teen learned that his high school in San Jose had a tennis team, he finally found something that reminded him of home as he adjusted to an unfamiliar environment after finding refuge in his war-torn country.

Yavir sent an email to the coach, who told the child to come to training.

A problem.

It was girls' tennis season and Yavir, unbeknownst to Branham coach Rick Stanton, is a boy.

“I was quite surprised,” Stanton recalled with a laugh.

That was the fall of 2022, shortly after Yavir arrived in the United States from his home country, which had been invaded by Russia months earlier.

After sorting out his calendar, Yavir joined the boys' team that spring and has been their top player ever since. He helped Branham improve from 1-9 last season to 7-6 so far this year.

Through the Uniting for Ukraine program, launched by President Joe Biden weeks after the conflict began, Yavir left his hometown to live in San Jose with his aunt, Iryna Kulyasha, who served as his sponsor.

Kulyasha, a nurse, has lived and worked in the South Bay for more than a decade after coming to the United States as an exchange student in 2001.

Her nephews' transition to the United States wasn't easy, but tennis helped.

The ball makes a surprising pop every time Yavir, 18, unfolds his 6-foot-4 frame and unleashes his effortless right-handed swing. The sound echoes as the volley whistles through the air and lands in front of another point.

The Ukrainian refugee, whose shyness creates a mystery about him to teammates, makes a lot of noise inside the lines.

Some 6,000 miles away from his parents and surrounded by a language he's still learning, the tennis court is the closest the Branham senior comes to familiarity.

I have a few shots or points, since I've been playing so long, and when I hit them down the line, or when I hit a shot right down the line, sometimes it reminds me of home, Yavir said.

He avoids reading much about the ongoing war in his home country, focusing instead on sports.

“I think if Dany had his way, he would play tennis 24/7,” Stanton said. It's probably the only thing that carries over from his life in Ukraine to his life in San Jose.

Yavir spent hundreds of hours learning to play in his hometown of Lviv, a city of 720,000 in western Ukraine known for its electronics manufacturing and software development, similar to San Jose.

It was in Lviv that his older brother, Dmytro, started playing tennis at the age of eleven. Yavir, then four, soon followed suit.

Yavir said his father, not a tennis player himself, supported his development by hiring a trainer and watching Yavir grow as a player.

But like so many of their compatriots, Yavir and his family's lives were thrown into disarray by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March 2022. Although Lviv is closer to Poland than Russia, it has been the target of several air raids.

Yavir said his parents have no intention of joining him and his brother. In Lviv they run a hotel with a café and a small transport company. Yavir said he calls his parents almost every day, but talking to them is still no substitute for having them both nearby.

If it's a good day, then it's okay, Yavir said about missing his parents. But when I'm having a bad day, it's so hard. Some days I cry.

The move that separated Yavir from his parents and older brother understandably left him feeling homesick. But his aunt did her best to make the teen's new environment feel like home.

“I think it was important for him to have me here initially because we speak Ukrainian at home,” Kulyasha said. My husband is also Ukrainian. I know that when I came here as an exchange student, I didn't have that. So it's nice to have your language and culture to help you cope.

Yavir spent his first year quietly away from home, moving quietly alone through Branham's halls, playing tennis and riding his bike to and from school instead of carpooling with teammates or riding the bus.

He had none of the bravado usually associated with gifted young athletes.

When I saw him in the hallways, I thought he was an ordinary student, said teammate Hari Srivatsan.

Kulyasha said that her cousin is naturally shy, even in his native Ukrainian. But the peace is more noticeable now because he cannot always express what he thinks in his second language.

Sometimes it's hard when you can't fully explain what you want to say, Yavir said about speaking English. Sometimes you don't answer the question, as if you're skipping a question, but you know what the answer is.

Yavir was reunited with Dmytro last year when Kulyasha also sponsored the older brother. Dmytro is Yavir's best friend, who drives him to and from away games, practices with him and, most importantly, gives him someone who can relate to his situation.

His aunt noticed the difference.

I could see that he was changing, because before he was quite sad all the time, Kulyasha said. They have a lot in common, and they both play tennis, and you know, he looks up to his brother.

When Yavir is having a hard time, he also leans on tennis.

Off the field, he slowly warms up to his teammates, who keep them out of his private life.

Teammate Frank Junkar said Yavir, who describes himself as shy but sometimes funny, has a dry sense of humor and occasionally lets loose a joke in the team's text chat.

Srivatsan revealed that his teammate is a car enthusiast who will share random Instagram videos of Aston Martins and other luxury vehicles.

But no one talks about the war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives, knowing that Yavir does not like to talk about it.

It's so hard, and I try not to read the news, he said. But sometimes I read them, and it's so hard to read.

Yavir prefers to focus on schoolwork and tennis, often staying an hour or two after practice to take a few more swings at dusk.

Although the sun will soon set on his time at Branham, Yavir's career as a tennis player could continue in college.

Although the Uniting for Ukraine program only lasts the entire summer, Yavir and his family are confident he can remain in the United States through the Temporary Protected Status program, which includes Ukraine.

He's looking at junior colleges for now, and Stanton is confident Yavir has the talent to win at that level and earn a two-year degree.

Whether Yavir will remain in the South Bay afterward, or even in the country, remains to be seen.

Maybe I'll stay here, or maybe I'll try to go home. Well, look, Yavir said.

Until that day arrives, watch Yavir hone his craft in his sanctuary, away from war, language and culture.

A tennis court where, if he had the chance, he would spend every second of his day.

If someone gave me the chance, I would, Yavir said. I would.