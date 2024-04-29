Local teacher passes on hockey passion to children new to the sport

Twenty-seven children from Newmarket school recently got the chance to try the sport, with a team of supporters from across the community behind them

Newmarket resident Jay Maor has long had a passion for hockey.

The Maple Leaf Public School teacher said he has been playing it for more than 40 years and has a basement dedicated to the sport. He has long tried to inspire that passion in others and jumped at the chance to do so when he heard about a grant.

“It's always about trying to spark that same kind of passion to keep going and keep playing,” he said. “Number 1: It's about having fun with your friends. And number two, it's about making the kids want to come back.”

Major and other volunteers recently ran a Learn to Play Hockey program in Newmarket for several weeks, teaching 27 children from the school about the sport. With a grant from Hockey Canada, Major and other volunteers got the kids ready to play hockey on the ice.

The six-week program ended on April 27. Major said it has made a noticeable difference for the children.

“Self-confidence is a big part of that,” he said. “There are several kids in the program that definitely have challenges socially, academically, and we don't see that on the ice, which I find fascinating. It's a completely different environment and a different atmosphere.”

The grant is intended to get children from marginalized communities into the game who might not otherwise be able to afford it, Major said. The children involved include children from grades 2 to 6, none of whom have ever played hockey before.

“We wanted to approach this as a way for new Canadians, including marginalized groups, to have an opportunity to play the game and get on the ice,” he said.

Brent Caddock, Major's longtime friend, also runs the program locally. He said it was great to see the children's progress.

“The smiles, the laughter, the fun,” he said. “Perseverance is the most important thing. There's just no one who gives up and hears the kids say, 'I can't wait to come back next week.'”

Others were involved too, with the town of Newmarket providing some ice time for the children.

Tracee Chambers is a volunteer who helped coordinate that. She said the program is great for the kids.

“Any time you have the blessing of an adult in your life who is enthusiastic, who encourages you, who pumps you up, that's a blessing,” she said. “For many children, sport is the ticket (to that), but they can't always participate.”

Local businesses have also offered discounts to support the program, Major said.

Major said the cost of hockey can be a frustrating barrier, but they hope to help the kids stick with it. He said he has provided families with children hoping to continue playing hockey with information about financial assistance programs, and may even loan them some of the equipment to help them continue.

But they also hope that they can shape the logistics to continue the program in the future, now that the equipment is in their possession.

“Hockey mimics a lot of situations in life,” Major said. “That idea of ​​starting from scratch and not being able to do something. Seeing that follow-through as they progress, I think that's a valuable life skill.”

The program is looking for corporate sponsors to help cover costs for next season. Interested parties can send an email to learntoplayhockey@protonmail. com.