Former Korean Air chairman gave wings to Korean sports and art

Former Hanjin Group chairman Cho Yang-ho, known for his contributions in the aviation sector, was not only a prominent figure in the industry but also lent his support to sports and the arts.

Cho took on the challenge to secure the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the country's third attempt after failed bids in 2003 and 2007. He was already heavily involved in the sport, including as president of the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA), and answered the call. Cho's role as head of the Hanjin Group, an aviation and logistics conglomerate, provided a significant advantage for the country that hosted the first Winter Olympics, with Cho's journeys in search of support equivalent to circling the Earth 16 times while he was involved attended more than 100 international Olympic Games. Committee Members (IOC) during his nearly two-year tenure.

In addition to his contributions to sporting activities, Cho also played a role in diplomacy and business. He has served as co-chairman of the Korea-US Business Council and sponsored Korean language guide services at renowned cultural institutions around the world, including the Louvre Museum in France, the Hermitage Museum in Russia and the British Museum in the United Kingdom.





A private diplomat

Cho engaged in diplomatic efforts in various sectors and contributed to raising Korea's international status.

His efforts as a private diplomat include leadership roles in organizations such as the Korea-France High-level Businessmen's Club and the Korea Organizing Committee for the Korea-France Year 2015-2016, which was organized in celebration of the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two to land. Through these positions, Cho promoted stronger economic and cultural bilateral relations.

In recognition of his contributions to promoting ties, Cho was honored by the French government. In 2004, he received the title of Commander of the Legion of Honor, followed by the title of Grand Officer of the French Legion of Honor, the highest award for foreigners who are not heads of state. Cho's commitment to international relations reflected the legacy of his father, the late Hanjin Group founder Cho Choong-hoon, who initiated Korean aviation links with France in 1971 by purchasing Airbus aircraft and establishing routes between Seoul and Paris to bring.

Beyond France, Cho's diplomatic efforts extended to Mongolia, where he was honored with the Polaris award in 2005. This recognition highlighted his contributions to the country's development, such as scholarship programs and promoting genuine cooperation between Korea and Mongolia.

Cho sought to increase Korea's global presence by initiating Korean language guide services at prestigious cultural institutions around the world.

“The works collected by the Louvre of Orsay are cultural and artistic heritage for people all over the world,” Cho reflected, according to his biography “Charting New Horizons: the Life and Legacy of Cho Yang-ho.”

“Should only the citizens of the languages ​​for which interpretation services are provided have the right to appreciate and enjoy such heritage?” He wondered. “Isn't it right to offer Koreans such opportunities as well?”

Cho wanted to instill a sense of pride among Koreans abroad and elevate his country's standing on the world stage, starting with the Louvre in 2008, as well as the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, the British Museum in London and the Orsay Museum in Paris.





Host of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Korea's northern Gangwon Province held a special place in Cho's heart as the site of his military service and the successful PyeongChang Olympics.

Returned from the United States in 1970, Cho served in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) with the Korean Army's 7th Infantry Division in Hwacheon, Gangwon. He later served eleven months in Vietnam before returning to the DMZ in Gangwon, where he completed a total of 36 months of military service and was discharged as a sergeant. in July 1973.

Cho's relationship with Gangwon resurfaced during the Winter Olympics. In 2009, he took on the role of chairman of the bidding committee for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Because direct routes to the IOC Sessions sites were scarce, Cho traveled to these destinations by corporate jet. Within his term of one year and ten months, he made approximately 50 foreign trips, covering approximately 640,000 kilometers (398,000 mi). During this period, he personally contacted 100 of the 110 IOC members and advocated for PyeongChang's bid.

Using Korean Air's SkyTeam network, Cho fostered friendships with IOC members around the world and convinced them to support the Korean bid. Internally, he established a support system within Korean Air, setting up bid task forces in all 75 foreign offices to monitor the movements of IOC members and effectively gather information. In addition, Cho facilitated the IOC inspection team's entry into Korea through the airline's headquarters. Before they left, he presented the team with an eight-page photo book commemorating their activities.

Such dedication and efforts led to the successful bid for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

After securing the Games, Cho took on the role of chairman of the organizing committee in July 2014.

During his 22-month tenure, he highlighted issues such as controversies over stadium construction delays, debates over the relocation of Olympic ceremonies and venues, as well as discussions over decentralized event hosting.





Love for sports

In addition to his role in laying the foundation for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Cho is also known as a businessman with a deep passion for sports, especially table tennis.

The Korean table tennis scene faced financial crises in 2008. Cho took over the role of president of the KTTA and led initiatives such as the introduction of a coaching system and the establishment of special training facilities, which strengthened the sport's infrastructure in the country. . Furthermore, his appointment as vice president of the Asia Table Tennis Union from 2009 further elevated Korea's position on the global sporting stage.

Busan's successful bid to host the 2020 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Team Table Tennis World Championships is thanks to Cho. During the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, he held talks with ITTF President Thomas Weikert, advocating for Korea to host the event and asking for cooperation from the international federation.

From his position as a member of the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee in 2009 to his elevation to vice president in 2010, Cho has contributed to the advancement of sports in various areas. He created a professional volleyball team under Korean Air, along with semi-professional teams in men's speed skating and women's table tennis.





Explore new routes with a camera

Cho also had a unique passion for photography during his lifetime. He personally ventured to numerous overseas destinations, focusing mainly on areas not served by Korean airlines, to assess their suitability for travel and to explore the possibilities of opening new routes.

Cho's business trips always involved a camera, reflecting his passion for capturing the world around him. Whether on a business trip or on a personal adventure, he took every opportunity to photograph beautiful landscapes and scenes.

“These days I learn how to live by watching my grandchildren,” he wrote on the first page of the 2011 calendar with snapshots taken by Cho. “Just as my ancestors did with my son, I look forward to one day exploring the world with my grandchildren. Through the lens of a camera, the world will come alive with different meanings.”

Cho's journey in photography dates back to his high school days, when his father gave him a camera.

He preferred to explore new destinations. Instead of revisiting the same place multiple times, he preferred locations less frequented by Koreans. For example, Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, Istanbul in Turkey and Mount Huangshan in China are places where Cho himself traveled and assessed their market potential and would later become air routes with Korea.

Cho didn't want his photos to remain solely his. He created calendars from his own photographs and gifted them to foreign CEOs and diplomats, fostering opportunities for mutual understanding and conversation through shared landscapes captured with an ordinary eye.

In particular, Cho felt that changing the camera angle could provide a fresh look at familiar objects. This later became his management philosophy, the “corner management theory,” where he emphasized pursuing innovation through shifts in perspective.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]