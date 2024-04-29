Hunt named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year; Five players end up in teams from all competitions





BETHLEHEM, Pa. -Senior Hayley Hunt was named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year, the league office announced Monday afternoon. Hunt along Gabby Schneider were first-team All-Patriot League honorees, while Olivia Memeger , Cassie Marte And Bryan Freeman were named to the second team. Hunt is the first Mountain Hawk to be named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year. The goaltender leads the team in ground balls with 46, has caused turnovers (13) and has nine games with at least 10 saves this season. She was named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week three times and an honorable mention twice. This season, Hunt ranked in the top five of all-time in career saves at Lehigh, surpassing the 500 career save mark in her three-year career with the Mountain Hawks. In the Patriot League, Hunt ranks first in save percentage (.510), saves (176) and saves per game (11.00), and ranks fifth in the NCAA in save percentage , and ranks sixth in saves per game. A four-time first-team selection, Schneider has amassed 68 points from 39 goals and 29 assists. She has contributed four or more points in every Patriot League game but one while consistently having a faceguard or top defender matchup. Schneider, Lehigh's career assists leader, broke into the top three of Lehigh's all-time points leaders while ranking sixth in the Patriot League in assists per game with 1.81. Memeger is a two-time All-Patriot League winner and landed on the second team this year after reaching the first team in 2023. The forward surpassed his career high of 100 goals this season, tallying 52 points from 40 goals and 12 assists with three game-winning goals. Memeger scored six goals at both American and Bucknell, while contributing five against Colgate. Marte, Lehigh's all-time draw control leader with 301, landed on the second team after earning the Patriot League League Defensive Player of the Week nod on March 11. The midfielder has contributed at least one point in six Patriot League games and one postseason game this season. season. The graduate student is tied with fellow second-team all-star Freeman, both of whom led Lehigh in turnovers caused with 19. Marte ranks fourth all-time in Lehigh history in turnovers caused with 81. The record holder for pull control contributed at least nine pull controls in eight games this season. In her first year at Lehigh, Freeman had a strong rookie campaign, winning the best game in all Patriot League games. The freshman is tied with Marte for the team lead in turnovers caused with 19, with 24 ground balls and 10 draw checks. Freeman played a crucial role in Lehigh's 15-8 win over Bucknell on March 27, recording a season-high five turnovers and six ground balls. Lehigh (8-8, 3-6 PL) will play Loyola in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament in Baltimore on Thursday at 3 p.m. 2024 Patriot League Major Lacrosse Women's Awards Forward of the Year: Sydni Black, Loyola Maryland (Sr.)

Midfielder of the Year: Chase Boyle, Loyola Maryland (Jr.)

Defensive Player of the Year: Lily Osborne, Loyola Maryland (Jr.)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Hayley Hunt Lehigh (sr.)

Rookie of the Year: Mikayla Williams, Navy (Fr.)

Coach of the Year: Amanda Belichick, Holy Cross 2024 Women's Lacrosse First Team All-Patriot League

Attackers (7): Allison Reilly, Army West Point (So.); Lauren Drillock, Holy Cross (Sr.); Isabela Miller, Holy Cross (Jr.); Gabby Schneider Lehigh (Gr.); Sydnie Black, Loyola Maryland (Sr.); Georgia Klink, Loyola Maryland (Jr.); Tori DiCarlo, Navy (jr.)

Midfielders (4): Brigid Duffy, Army West Point (So.); Ella Kittredge, Holy Cross (Jr.); Chase Boyle, Loyola Maryland (Jr.); Emily Messinese, Navy (Jr.);

Defenders (4): Lily Osborne, Loyola Maryland (Jr.); Logan Olmstead, Loyola Maryland (Gr.); Alyssa Daley, Navy (Jr.); Caroline Stefans, Marine (Sr.)

Goalkeeper (1): Hayley Hunt Lehigh (sr.) 2024 Women's Lacrosse Second Team All-Patriot League*

Attackers (6): Julia Gorajek, Army West Point (Sr.); Allie Boyce, Bucknell (Jr.); Kyra Lucey, Colgate (Sr.); Sally Zinsner, Holy Cross (Jr.); Olivia Memeger Lehigh (sr.); Lola Leone, Navy (jr.)

Midfielders (6): Hannah Spease, American (sr.); Madeline Lenkart, Army West Point (Sr.); Lucey Licata, Colgate (Jr.); Cassie Marte Lehigh (Gr.); Catie Corolla, Loyola Maryland (Gr.); Mikayla Williams, Navy (Fr.)

Defenders (4): Jordan Mitchell, American (Jr.); Ellen Monahan, Boston University (Sr.); Racheli Levy-Smith, Holy Cross (So.); Bryan Freeman Lehigh (Fy.)

Goalkeeper (2): Lexie Coldiron, Lafayette (Sr.); Lauren Spence, Loyola Maryland (Jr.) *Additional players selected for the second team due to ties in voting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lehighsports.com/news/2024/4/29/womens-lacrosse-hunt-named-patriot-league-goalkeeper-of-the-year-five-players-land-on-all-league-teams.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos