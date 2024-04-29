Cricket West Indies vice-president Azim Bassarath dismisses GCB's legal action as 'laughable'





Cricket West Indies (CWI) Vice President and Chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), Azim Bassarath, has dismissed the legal action taken by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) against CWI as laughable, especially given the recent history of their organization with alleged questionable elections at the level of the territorial administration. On April 20, the GCB announced it would initiate legal proceedings against the CWI, continuing its long-standing accusation that Bassarath had been unlawfully elected vice president. This move comes despite the CWI's statement of October 7, 2023, in which they raised the concerns of the GCB and confirmed that the elections took place in accordance with the organization's Memorandum and Articles of Association. According to the CWI statement: The Board of Cricket West Indies has thoroughly investigated the matters raised by the Guyana Cricket Board and wishes to assure all stakeholders that the election for the position of Vice President was conducted in accordance with the memorandum and articles of association of the Guyana Cricket Board. organization. The CWI recognizes the importance of transparency and honesty in all its activities, including elections, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity. Speaking in an interview with Sportsmax.tv after the two-day CARICOM cricket symposium in Trinidad last weekend, Bassarath responded to the GCB's legal action. Unfortunately, for as long as I have been CWI director, the Guyana Cricket Board has been the only real shareholder whose elections have been accused of being illegitimate. The Guyana administration is the only case where the CWI was forced to prevent international cricket from being played in a specific territory due to government intervention, which went against the positions of both the CWI and the ICC against government intervention in the sport. That's why I think what Mr. (Bisondial) Singh is doing is really laughable, considering the history of the GCB. Sportsmax.tv has obtained the original letter sent by the GCB to the CWI under then-President Ricky Skerritt ahead of the March 25, 2023 election, which contradicts the claim in the GCB's April 20, 2024 letter that one of the reasons for rescinding his Bassarath appointment was due to allegations of misconduct against the TTCB. In the letter, the GCB only cited Article 92 of the CWI articles of association. Bassarath also questioned Singh's business in Guyana: Mr. Singh joined the CWI in 2021, and as Vice President of the CWI, I have no clear information on when local cricket elections will take place in Guyana, unlike other territorial control. This is worrying given the history of Mr Singh's predecessor at the GCB. Like me, he committed all kinds of alleged unlawful acts to oust former Guyana director Hilbert Foster, which surprised many on the CWI board. Mr Foster, from the Berbice area, as we see in the Caribbean with young Shamar Joseph, is producing many talented West Indian players. Bassarath concluded by urging his Guyanese counterpart to follow the example of Guyanese Head of State Dr. Irfan Ali, who is taking productive actions in favor of Caribbean cricket. At the symposium we saw the striking presentation of Guyana's head of state Dr. Ali and we are already seeing what he has done with the CPL cricket carnival over the years. So, like our Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, the Honorable Keith Rowley, who organized this fantastic symposium, Singh should spend more time creating cricket-focused initiatives for the benefit of cricket in Guyana and the West Indies.

