Toreros and waves set for NCAA men's tennis tournament





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California – Both San Diego and Pepperdine earned selections to the 2024 NCAA Men's Tennis Championship, as announced Monday. The Waves will face Auburn in the Tucson regional, while the Toreros will face Baylor in the College Station regional. At last weekend's West Coast Conference Men's Tennis Tournament, No. 1 seed San Diego defeated No. 2 seed Pepperdine 4-1 to be crowned 2024 tournament champions, claiming eight of the last nine WCC tournament titles. This marks the third year in a row that multiple WCC men's tennis programs have earned NCAA bids. San Diego and Pepperdine also represented the conference in the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons. With a 22-3 overall record and a 7-1 mark in WCC play, USD will face Baylor in the first round. If USD advances past the first round, the Toreros will play the winner of No. 15 seed Texas A&M and Rice. The Toreros head to the national tournament having won their last five straight games, including two in last week's WCC tournament. Four of those five wins were 4-0 sweeps. San Diego has advanced to the second round in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments. Since March 21, Pepperdine has played just two games, both in San Diego, including last weekend's WCC tournament. The Waves have 10 of their last 12 heading into the national tournament. Pepperdine, which won the NCAA championship in 2006, has appeared in the NCAA tournament 41 times since 1974. The Waves advanced to the second round in each of the last two tournaments. If the Waves prevail against Auburn in the first round, they will play the winner of No. 9 seed Arizona and Boise State. Pepperdine is 2-0 all-time vs. Auburn, 7-2 all-time vs. Arizona, including a 5-2 win in 2022, and 7-4 all-time vs. Boise State. The first two rounds will take place on May 3 and 4. The winner from each location will advance to the super-regional competition on May 10 or 11. Each super regional location will feature two teams playing a single-elimination format. The super regional winners will head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where the eight teams will compete for the national championship May 16-19.

