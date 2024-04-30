Ticket sales for the World Table Tennis Contender Mendoza 2024 have started: Mendoza Government Press





The Argentine Table Tennis Federation (FATM) has announced ticket sales for the WTT Contender Mendoza 2024, which will take place at the Aconcagua Arena. This international table tennis circuit brings together several stars from the country and the world. The best table tennis table in the world arrives in Mendoza for the first time, after the competition held in Rio de Janeiro. From May 27 to June 2, the Aconcagua Arena will host the WTT Contender, one of the most important track events in the sport. The best tennis players compete in Mendoza's impressive indoor stadium, in front of the fans. In addition, official points for the world rankings will be awarded at the meeting, days before the close of the qualifying rankings for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Tickets for the general public are now available and can be purchased via the platform planetaentrada.com. “A token price has been set between $1,000 and $3,000 for purchasing tickets, depending on the match day. We want all fans and those who don't know the sport to come and enjoy a unique show,” said FATM President Fernando Joffré. In addition, the federation has decided that admission is free for children under 12 years of age. There will be more than 100 athletes from different continents who will make up the team queue up of the competition. Argentina has 13 representative athletes so far, including Gastón Alto from Mendoza, who will participate in a domestic competition for the last time, as he will be part of the coaching staff of the men's older and younger team after the WTT in Mendoza. There will also be another Mendoza native, Santiago Lorenzo (number 79 in the world rankings), who will demonstrate his playing quality with the aim of adding points towards Paris 2024. Here You can check the confirmed list of female and male players. About WTT candidate Mendoza 2024 The WTT series is the professional table tennis series. The events combine sports and entertainment, offering a global calendar of the world's best players and offering fans an innovative and engaging 360 experience all year round. In Grand Smashes, Champions and Contender Series events, stars inspire future generations of players as they battle to qualify for the season-ending WTT finals and be crowned World No. 1 at the end of the year. For the latest news, videos and information, please visit https://worldtabletennis.com/home.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mendoza.gov.ar/prensa/comenzo-la-venta-de-entradas-para-el-world-table-tennis-contender-mendoza-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos