Racers ready for two-game series with UT Martin





Date Time):April 30 – May 1 (5:00 PM CT, 3:00 PM CT)

Location (location): Martin, Tenn. (Skyhawk Baseball Field), Murray, Ky, (Reagan Field)

Opponent:UT Martin Skyhawks

TV:ESPN+

Live stats:GoRacers.com

All-time record vs. UT Martin:81-37 April 30 – May 1 (5:00 PM CT, 3:00 PM CT)Martin, Tenn. (Skyhawk Baseball Field), Murray, Ky, (Reagan Field)UT Martin SkyhawksESPN+GoRacers.com81-37 The Racers travel to Martin, Tennessee to begin a two-game midweek series with the UT Martin Skyhawks at Skyhawk Baseball Field on Tuesday, April 30 at 5:00 PM CT. After Tuesday's game, Murray State and UT Martin will conclude the midweek series on Wednesday, May 1 at 3:00 PM CT at Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky. Tuesday's game will mark the 119th time the two programs have faced off on the diamond, with the Racers leading the all-time series with an 81-37 record. The Skyhawks have won their last two games, but Murray State has won eight straight games. Scouting report The Skyhawks enter the midweek series with an 18-25 record under head coach Ryan Jenkins, who is in his seventh season leading the UT Martin baseball program. He has a career record of 111-204 since his first head coaching season in 2018. Since then, he has posted just two 20-win seasons, most recently in 2023 when he led his team to a 22-34 record. Andrew Fernandez leads UT Martin with a .319 batting average and 17 of his 52 hits went for extra bases; 10 doubles, two triples and five home runs. Mac Danford has proven to be one of the Skyhawks' leading power hitters, leading his team with 11 home runs, 45 RBIs and a .576 slugging percentage. Zac Rice (13-15) and Jalen Fithian (11-14) were UT Martin's two most effective base runners after combining for 24 of the team's 40 stolen bases this season. Tristan Walton is one of the Skyhawks' top starting players with starts in all eleven appearances in 2024. He leads the team with 71 strikeouts over 65 2/3 innings with a career-best five wins on the mound while sporting a 3.02 ERA . Along with Walton, Eric Steensma, Jeb Bartle and Tucker Reed are the only players on UT Martin's roster to have at least 30 strikeouts so far this year. Weekly notes The Racers won 3-1 last week, securing their first home conference series win this season. With their midweek win on Tuesday over Bellarmine, Murray State is now 4-2 in midweek games at home. After Drew Vogel And Taylor Howell hit their 14th home run of the year, the Racers are one of five schools in Division I where at least three players have hit 14 home runs or more. Murray State's six home runs as a team against Illinois State on Sunday marked the sixth time the Racers hit at least six home runs in a single game and the first time they accomplished the feat since the 2022 season. With Vogel now having six home runs in conference play, he is tied for seventh in Missouri Valley games. Vogel and Garner are also tied for the third-most stolen bases, with seven apiece in conference play. And Tauken along with Vogel and Garner, rank among the MVC's top 10 in overall slugging percentage for the season. Jonathan Hogart currently leads The Valley in points scored (50) while Dustin Mercer (45) and Vogel (45) are also among the top five. After Nathan Holler earned his fifth and sixth saves of the season last week, ranks among the top three in the MVC and among the top 40 in Division I in saves, and is tied for the sixth most saves in a season in Murray History the state. For more information about the Murray State baseball program, visit GoRacers.com or @RacersBaseball atInstagramAndX.

