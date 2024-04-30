Sports
Why would a Republican brag about shooting a puppy? Good …
This is Perfectly normal quote of the daya feature that highlights a statement from the news that exemplifies this how very normal everything has become.
Post a photo with your dog that doesn't involve shooting him and throwing him into a gravel pit. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is trolling South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
It may be the smallest and most isolated political fight of the moment, but Democrats and Republicans are now (sort of) fighting over whether it's okay to shoot your dog.
But to be clear, the general consensus on both sides of the political aisle is a resounding No! Please do not! But that's not everyone's opinion.
The discourse started last week in The Guardian reported to a bizarre excerpt from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noems' new memoir.
In an advance copy of the book with the title, rather verbosely: No Turning Back: The Truth About What's Wrong With Politics and How We Move America ForwardNoem tells of shooting a 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, that she was training for pheasant hunting.
The young dog (which she hated, she writes) reportedly showed aggression. For example, Cricket once killed a chicken in one bite. Noem called the dog untrainable and less than worthless.
Ultimately, she came to the conclusion that she would have to shoot Cricket by shooting the dog into a gravel pit. She also wrote about bringing a nasty goat to the same location to kill.
I think if I was a better politician, I wouldn't be telling the story here, the governor writes in her book. The great mass of people shocked by this anecdote would probably agree!
On the other hand, what attracts more attention than emphasizing your tough approach to training a puppy?
Trump has yet to announce his choice for vice president, but rumors are swirling that Noem is on the shortlist. Whether or not her VP bid is boosted or lowered by this animal controversy remains to be seen.
She doubled in defense of her actions in a rack on go the way.
Whether running the ranch or working in politics, I have never handed over my responsibilities to anyone else. Even though it is difficult and painful, she added. I followed the law and was a responsible parent, dog owner and neighbor. As I explained in the book, it wasn't easy. But often the easy way is not the right way.
The comparison between Noem putting her dog to sleep and navigating tumultuous decision-making as a political leader requires some literary imagination. Being a puppy killer isn't exactly a cause, no matter how challenging it is.
Meanwhile, the Democrats are eating this up. A spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee wroteFrom a dog perspective, if you want elected officials who don't brag about brutally murdering their pets as part of their self-promotional book tour, listen to our owners and vote Democrat.
Hillary Clinton also threw in some shade, retweeting a 2021 message that said: Don't vote for someone you wouldn't trust with your dog.
And many Democratic governors, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, posted sweet photos of themselves with their own canines on your dog without having to shoot and throw them. them in a gravel pit. Oh well, like that go.
