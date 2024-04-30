Jason Kelce joins ESPN's Monday Night Football as broadcaster: sources





Jason Kelce is taking his talents to ESPN. Following his retirement from the NFL on March 4, the former Philadelphia Eagles center has been a hot commodity, with offers to join several networks' broadcast teams. ESPN is the first to get Kelce, but for their Monday Night Football broadcasts, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The Athletic was first to report the news, adding that Kelce, 36, will be part of their pregame squad. A representative for Kelce could not be reached. Currently, the weekly show is hosted by Scott Van Pelt and a panel including Robert Griffin III, Adam Schefter, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears and Michelle Beisner-Buck. (L-R) Travis, Donna, Ed and Kylie Kelce listen as Jason Kelce retires from the NFL.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kelce too told The Philadelphia Inquirer in January that he hoped to remain involved with the Eagles organization in some way after his then-unannounced retirement. “I don't know what's going to happen to me, but I do know that I still want to be involved with the organization and I still want to be a part of it no matter what the decision is,” he told the newspaper. Because I never want to feel like I'm on the outside looking in at these achievements, these accolades, and these opportunities that largely represent entire cities, fan bases, and organizations. Kelce retreated in a tearful, 40-minute speech at the Eagles' training facilities in front of his family and friends. Kelce thanked coaches, teammates and “cafeteria workers” along the way, adding that there were too many to mention, in addition to his wife Kylie, mother Donna, father Ed and brother Travis. In the weeks that follow, Jason lives as a former football player. He threw out the first pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game, jumped in the ring at Wrestlemania 40 and lost his 2018 Super Bowl ring in a puddle of Cincinnati chili during a live taping of his and Travis' podcast. New heights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/jason-kelce-joining-espn-monday-night-football-broadcaster-source-8640657 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos