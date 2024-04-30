Massachusetts Tennis battles No. 2 Stanford in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament





AMHERST, Mass. University of Massachusetts tennis will make its third NCAA Team Tournament appearance in program history. After winning the Atlantic 10 Championship last weekend, the Minutewomen automatically heard their names called during Monday's NCAA Women's Tennis Tournament Selection Show and will head to Stanford, California, to take on host team No. 2 Stanford. The team will start the competition on Friday May 3 or Saturday May 4 with a time yet to be determined. UMass opened the 2024 postseason as the Atlantic 10 Championships' No. 3 seed and received a bye to the quarterfinals. Massachusetts rolled past No. 6 Rhode Island 4-0 to advance to the semifinals, where the team defeated No. 2 Saint Louis 4-1. The Minutewomen faced No. 8 Richmond in the finals and went on to win 4-2 to claim the program's third A-10 championship title. Massachusetts won the title for the first time since the 2016-2017 season and it was the first championship under head coach Juancarlos Nunez. UMass has an overall record of 15-7 on the year and has won seven straight games dating from April 6 through April 27. The last time Massachusetts appeared as a team in the NCAA Tournament was the 2017 season. This year's appearance is the first with Nunez at the helm. Minutewomen in the tournament UMass made two appearances in the NCAA Tournament prior to this season. The Minutewomen's first appearance in the NCAA Championships came in the 2000–01 campaign, when the team captured its first A-10 title after defeating then No. 2 seed George Washington 4–2. In its first NCAA appearance, Massachusetts took on Arizona State in the first round. The Minutewomen earned the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for their 2017 performance with a 4-2 victory over then No. 1 seed VCU in the A-10 Championship. UMass faced No. 1 Florida in the first round in Gainesville, Florida. About the NCAA Women's Tennis Championships The first and second rounds of the team championships start on May 3 and 4 or on May 4 and 5, before the super regionals take place on May 10 and 11. The quarter-finals will take place on May 17 and the semi-finals will follow on May 19. The championship will be held on May 19. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be played in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

