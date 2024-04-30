'You can't get away every time in T20 cricket': DC skipper Rishabh Pant after 7-wicket defeat against KKR | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) put up an impressive performance in the scorching heat Eden Gardens securing a resounding seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL.

Opener Phil Salt 's aggressive 68-run innings, coupled with Varun Chakraborty 's impressive bowling figures of 3-16 spearheaded KKR's dominant performance.

Known for his mysterious turn, Chakravarthy led KKR's disciplined bowling attack, restricting DC to a modest total of 153-9. Despite the oppressive heat and humidity, players and fans alike endured the conditions to witness an enthralling match.

Salt, in exceptional form, led KKR's chase alongside Sunil Narine and set up a crucial opening stand of 79 runs. The two-time champions comfortably achieved their target with 3.3 overs remaining, further cementing their position in the tournament.

DC skipper Rishabh pants supported his decision to bat first, but graciously accepted that they did not bat well enough to post a formidable total for their opponents.

“(On his decision at the toss) I think (batting first) was a good option, but as a batting unit we didn't bat well enough. 150 was definitely below par. That's part of cricket. We have a Long break ahead of us , where we can learn from our mistakes. Sometimes it's just not your day,” Pant said after the match.

“The way we went was quite nice. You can't get away every time T20 cricket . We were 40-50 runs short. (On the ideal target) I think anything between 180 and 210 would have been a good target. There was a lot of help for the bowlers but as a batting unit we didn't give them enough,” Pant added.

