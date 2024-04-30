The effect of a table tennis exercise program with a task-oriented approach on the visual perception and motor performance of adolescents with developmental coordination disorder





In this study, we examined the effects of an 8-week table tennis exercise program with a task-oriented approach on the visual perception and motor performance of 31 adolescents with developmental coordination disorder (DCD). According to their teachers, the participants had more difficulty with physical education classes than their peers (450 students from three Korean high schools). On the Bruininks-Oseretsky Test of Motor Proficiency-2, these adolescents scored below the 15th percentile and showed difficulties in performing daily activities due to motor performance problems; they had no physical deficits, intellectual or neurological disabilities, or ADHD. Among 98 prospective adolescents with physical disabilities, we obtained personal consent and informed parental consent from 54, and 31 of them met the screening criteria for DCD via the Developmental Coordination Disorder Questionnaire-Korean. This last group was divided in a non-random manner (based on the proximal geographical grouping of the children's schools) between an group (N = 16) and a control group (N = 15). The group participated in the eight-week task-oriented table tennis training program with three 90-minute sessions per week, while the control group participated in regular gym classes only twice a week. We measured the visual perception and motor performance of the participants in the same environment before and after the intervention program. Participants' visual perception was significantly more improved in the group than in the control group, with specific improved skills in visual-motor search, visual-motor speed, figure ground, and visual closure; copying skills and perceptual constancy did not improve significantly. In addition, total motor performance and motor subskills, including fine manual control, manual coordination, body coordination, strength and agility, were improved significantly more in the group than in the control group. Thus, our task-oriented table tennis exercise program was of greater help than general gym classes for improving visual perception and motor performance in adolescents at risk for DCD.

Keywords:



developmental coordination disorder; motor performance; table tennis; task-oriented program; visual perception.

