Rising Phoenix: This week on Elon Athletics





ELON, NC In a thrilling win-and-win final this weekend against the Towson Tigers, the Elon University lacrosse team emerged victorious and will compete in the CAA postseason tournament this week for the first time since 2021. Similarly, the Elon University softball team this weekend broke Stony Brook's 18-game winning streak, the longest in the nation, to earn a ticket to the postseason. Every Monday, Rising Phoenix previews the week ahead in Elon Athletics. Here's a look at every Elon team competing this week. Athletics

It's the final week of competition for Elon's track and field team before hosting the CAA Outdoor Championship at the Jerry and Jeanne Robertson Track and Field Complex. Last week, Jette Beerman continued to dominate on the track, winning the 5,000 with a school-best 15:42.30 at the Penn Relays. At the Charlotte Invitational, Abby Beville won the 800 with her personal best time of 2:13:25, while the rest of the team posted a slew of top-five and top-10 victories. The team will compete in the Liberty Twilight Qualifier in Lynchburg, Virginia on Wednesday and closer to home on Friday and Saturday at the North Carolina A&T Invitational in Greensboro. Lacrosse

In a final game that had to decide everything, the Elon University lacrosse team had a sense of drama as it defeated the Towson Tigers 12-11 in overtime on Saturday. Sammy Fisher was dominant again, scoring three goals, including the match winner 58 seconds into extra time, assisted by Mia Zebley. Zebley also had a career game, scoring two goals of her own with five assists for a career-high seven points. This Thursday, the team will compete against No. 13 Stony Brook in the CAA Semifinals at noon in Stony Brook, New York. Softball

Following lacrosse, Elon's softball team also punched its ticket to the postseason on Saturday with a 9-7 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves, also snapping Stony Brook's 18-game winning streak. Elon is scheduled for the annual Senior Weekend and the final week of the regular season, with the Phoenix taking on the Drexel Dragons at Hunt Softball Park. On Saturday, the team will celebrate its annual Senior Day, honoring Meredith Wells and Gabi Schaal. Basketball

With 1,035 fans in attendance at Latham Park for last week's midweek game, the Elon baseball team shutout No. 8 Wake Forest 3-0 for its second win over the Demon Deacons in as many years. Kolby Pascarelli, Carson Wehner, Tristan Corcoran and Sam Nomura combined for the shutout as catcher Alex Duffey propelled the offense with a two-run home run, his fifth of the year. The team is back at Latham Park this weekend for a three-game series against the William & Mary Tribe. “Rising Phoenix” is a new student-led initiative covering Elon Athletics. Through innovative content creation and storytelling, Elon University students have the opportunity to highlight the moments, people and events that make an impact, utilizing the athletic department's various web and social media platforms for distribution. Follow Rising Phoenix on Twitter (@EURisingPhoenix) and Instagram (@elonrisingphoenix). Interested in participating in this initiative as a content creator (video, images, writing, storytelling or more)? Contact Jacob Kisamore at [email protected]. –ELON–

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elonphoenix.com/news/2024/4/29/rising-phoenix-this-week-in-elon-athletics.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos