Sports
The appetite for women's cricket is undeniable as Australian champion Ellyse Perry looks to the future
Cricket Australia expects a huge increase in revenue streams and participation over the next decade due to growing interest in the sport, driven by the national champion women's team.
A new women's domestic T20 competition, which will run alongside the current WBBL season, will be announced today at the MCG as part of CA's new Women and Girls Action Plan.
The action plan, which outlines national bodies' ambitions for women's cricket through 2034, has at its core a determination to fill stadiums and increase viewership for matches.
The average salary for domestic players will grow to $163,222 next season, an eight percent increase on last year, partly due to the introduction of an additional competition. Details surrounding the new competition are expected to be confirmed as part of the action plan announcement.
The 10th season of the WBBL will feature a 40-match regular season, in line with the men's T20 competition, and aims to increase the star factor through improved scheduling. It will be broadcast in its entirety by Fox Cricket.
CA aims to generate a further $100 million in revenue from women's cricket over the next decade, with the ambition to increase match attendances by 600,000 in the same period.
A special day-night Ashes Test at the MCG next January between Australia and England will be one of the featured matches, with hopes the four-day outing will attract large crowds.
Ellyse Perry Creates WPL History! | 01:24
Cricket champion Ellyse Perry, who recently returned from Australia's dominant tour of Bangladesh and was involved in helping devise the new action plan, believes it will lead to an increase in the number of women and girls in all aspects of the sport.
Australian cricket has been at the forefront of the growth of the women's game and offers some of the best opportunities for players with resources and rewards, she said.
It is reassuring to know that this commitment will not only endure, but will be significantly strengthened over the next decade.
With viewing audiences increasing, public interest in women's sport is now unquestionable and we would love to see large stadiums filled with fans for our international and WBBL matches and more girls inspired to play cricket.
It is also extremely important that the increased interest in women's sport is reflected in sponsorship and broadcast deals, and I hope this plan will continue to drive this growth so that women's cricket continues to flourish.
The CA Action Plan will promote the promotion of women in all roles in sport, with the aim of ensuring that at least 40 percent of all key positions in cricket are held by women.
The ruling body will also invest $500 million in infrastructure for women's cricket over the next decade and hopes to increase the number of primary school-age girls playing from 25,000 to 100,000 over the same period.
CA chief executive Nick Hockley said the success of the Australian women's team over the past decade, and more broadly, the growing interest in the sport, was a hallmark of the past decade.
He believes the new action plan will provide the focus and energy to ensure we accelerate crickets' leadership position.
We have seen what is possible with transformative moments, such as 86,174 fans packing the MCG for the T20 World Cup final, which remains the highest attendance for a female sporting event in Australia, Hockley said.
There are so many more opportunities and work to be done to ensure that we get big crowds in big stadiums more often, that our incredible role models get the profile they deserve, that all facets of the game are gender balanced, that through imaginative partnerships we commercial growth, sustainable investment and, ultimately, more women and girls being inspired to love and play cricket.
