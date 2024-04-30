Sports
Monday Musings: Oh, what a weekend for football in Miami
IIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTSSSSSSSSSS MONDAY!!!!!!!!!!
And you wonderful, wonderful people know exactly what that means. It's time to grab those metal detectors, jump in the dune buggy, and dig out those orange and green nuggets of Miami Hurricanes-related thoughts buried deep in my mind.
1) As there is somewhere else to start. WHAT A 48 HOURS FOR THE MIAMI HURRICANE. With a number of visitors in Coral Gables this weekend, Mario Cristobal hit a grand slam into the transfer portal. First he reeled in one of the largest fish in the portal State of Oregon Running back Damien Martinez, who was visiting town. There's your starter and new impact player on offense. The rugged back had 193 carries for 1,185 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground last year, earning first-team All-Pac 12 honors. RB questions: answered very many.
2) Mario was just getting started as he also added Louisville LB Jaylin Alderman, Marshall CB Dyoni Hill and Houston WR Sam Brown. Four different schedule areas covered in one weekend. Truly an amazing appeal from Cristobal, I must say.
Brown was the highest-ranked remaining wide receiver in the portal and took over the Canes Texas A&M. He has good size at 62,185 pounds and his average of 13.1 yards per catch last season is quite impressive. He had his best season for the Cougars last year with 815 receiving yards on 62 catches with 3 touchdowns. He is still entitled to participate for 2 years.
3) Hill and Alderman both played for coaches on Miami's staff at their previous schools, which speaks to the trust they undoubtedly gave to Cristobal to get them to Miami. I like that Alderman had seven tackles for loss last year for a 10-win Louisville team. Hill also saw plenty of action last year with 55 tackles and an interception. I have no idea what to expect at this point, but especially with Hill and the secondary, I welcome experience in finding answers to that positional group.
4) The Canes are also losing a few players through the portal, it seems. Safety Savion Riley is hitting the road after arriving from Vanderbilt this offseason. I don't think he would earn the playing time he wanted. Interesting because he was a player Mario spoke positively about during spring ball last month. Oh yeah. IOL Jonathan Denis is also looking elsewhere. No surprise given the offensive line depth chart. Good luck to both young men.
5) Oh yeah, the draft also took place this weekend. I was happy to see Kam Kinchens get picked by the Rams right before the end of the third round. That's actually a really good place for him, I think. He may have a chance to earn a starting job on that defense, and it's a team that has come away with a win Super Bowl just over two years ago and last year he made the playoffs.
6) It wasn't such good news for a few other Canes. Leonard Taylor went undrafted, which is mind-boggling to me. What a fall from grace for that young man. His mediocre combination tests obviously didn't help, but I thought for sure he would hear his name called eventually. Do not think so. He signed with the Jets from New York as an undrafted free agent. Javion Cohen was also ultimately undrafted and signed with the Cleveland Browns as UDFA. He will compete with fellow rookie Michigan G Zak Zinter for a roster spot. Another player I thought (but with significantly less confidence than Taylor) could hear his name called.
7) James Williams also ended up going with pick 242 towards the end of the draft Tennessee titans. He's listed as a linebacker, so see how exactly he fits in there this offseason. His versatility could give him a chance to stick around, either as a linebacker or as a secondary player.
8) Matt Lee was drafted in the seventh round by the Bengals. He will battle Trey Hill to earn the right to back veteran center Ted Karras. I'd say he has a good chance there. There are worse situations he could have found himself in.
9) While the Miami football team added an impressive quartet, the Miami Hoops lost a ton of talent last week. Norchad Omier hit the portal, which really hurts. Wooga Poplar did that too, which also stings. KyShawn George is on his way to the NBA draft, where he could very well be a first-round pick. I can't blame him for that. That is heavy. I know Miami is getting some reinforcements with Nijel Pack and Matthew Cleveland returning, but those are some challenging losses to absorb and a tough ask for Coach L. Hopefully he can work some magic to create a more competitive team next season.
Go sticks!
