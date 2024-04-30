Women's tennis faces #21 Duke in Knoxville in the first round of the NCAA tournament





Photo gallery

NCAA bracket INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (April 29, 2024) For the second year in a row, the No. 63 ETSU women's tennis team heard its name called during the NCAA Women's Tennis Tournament Selection Show as the field was announced Monday evening. ETSU, which will make its seventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament, will face No. 21 Duke on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Knoxville. The Buccaneers (17-7, 7-0 SoCon) earned the SoCon automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament thanks to three straight wins in the SoCon Women's Tennis Tournament. ETSU defeated UNC Greensboro (4-0), Mercer (4-1) and Furman (4-1) en route to its second consecutive conference tournament championship and seventh overall. After ETSU's tournament win, Fernanda Carvajal was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player and also took home the Pinnacle Award. The Pinnacle Award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest GPA on the championship-winning team. Carvajal has a 3.60 GPA and is studying psychology at ETSU. The 2024 season was historic for the Bucs. ETSU, which is coached by SoCon Coach of the Year Ricky Rojas , has been nationally ranked for four consecutive weeks and has reached as high as No. 60 in the ITA National Opinion Polls. The Bucs had six All-SoCon players in 2024, including Sofia Markova who took home SoCon Player of the Year honors. Duke comes to Knoxville on Saturday with a 15-9 overall record. All nine of Duke's losses have come against ranked foes in 2024. Saturday will be only the second time the Bucs and Blue Devils face each other. The first came during the 2014 NCAA Tournament, where Duke came away with a 4-0 win. The Bucs will look for their first NCAA Tournament victory in school history on Saturday. Should the Bucs get past the Blue Devils, they will play the winner of No. 16 Tennessee and Murray State in the round of 32 on Sunday at 1 p.m. For more information about Buccaneer women's tennis, visitETSUBucs.com and click on the women's tennis tab.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://etsubucs.com/news/2024/4/29/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-set-to-face-21-duke-in-knoxville-in-the-first-round-of-ncaa-tournament.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos