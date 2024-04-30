Sports
The head coaches of Lewiston and St. Dom are resigning
The Lewiston and St. Doms boys hockey programs will need to find new head coaches for the 2024-2025 season.
Jamie King, who led Lewiston (17-4) to its 25th state championship in March and won the Bobby Boucher Coach for the Year Award this season as the top coach in Class A, has stepped down after three seasons leading the Blue Devils.
Dan DAuteuil has also resigned after five seasons leading St. Dominic Academy. He was an assistant under his predecessor, Bobby Parker, and took over for Parker for the season after the Saints won their 26th state championship in 2019.
Both cited increased responsibilities in their day jobs as the main reason for their dismissal.
Everyone knows coaching high school hockey is very time-consuming, King said. Normally you spend over 500 hours a year doing that in terms of practice, planning, summer (hockey) and because of my job I had to step down to focus on my business.
King runs Rehabilitation Equipment Associates in Lewiston and will soon open a second store in Portland.
Lewiston athletic director Jason Fuller praised King for leading the Blue Devils to another state championship after a four-year drought.
That's all you can ask of a coach: to fight every day, make in-season and post-season adjustments, Fuller said. I think this season's product is the result of that. He looked at ways to do things differently during the season, and the result was that we had the success that we had. It is a direct result of its growth.
You know, it takes a while, being an assistant, and being a head coach is different. What you saw is someone coming in, anchoring themselves and finding ways to make the kids more successful on the ice.
King went 34-25-1 as head coach after being hired in 2021 to replace Jamie Belleau. King was on Belleau's coaching staff when Lewiston won four state championships in five years from 2016 to 2020 and
King noted that nothing off the ice was a factor in his decision to resign.
“I can handle adversity well,” King said. It's being fair to everyone in terms of their playing. So as far as the parents are concerned, like I said, that wasn't the reasoning. I certainly know how to communicate with the families, but on the business side, the next step for me to be more successful with my business is to open a new location, the main reason.
DAuteuil is an attorney and partner at Skelton Taintor & Abbott in Lewiston.
My workload has doubled in recent years, DAuteuil said. It was too difficult to do both tasks. I think high school coaching takes a lot of time, and if you're going to do the job right, it takes plenty of time.
DAuteuil said he also wants to spend more time with his family.
The Saints went 37-45-3 during his five seasons as head coach.
We have had difficult, lean years, DAuteuil said. I remember one year we had thirteen kids on the roster, and it was a battle for grades the entire time. We had the COVID year, which was tough. The program is starting to take a step forward. We had a great season this year and we came across that handsome goalkeeper.
The Saints (13-4-2) finished second in the Class A Heal points standings but were upset in the quarterfinals by seventh-seeded Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete as Michael Zaccaria made 45 saves in a 2- 1 win.
Timothee Ouellette, who led St. Doms in points this season, became the school's fourth Travis Roy Award winner.
Dan has been a big part of our program throughout his time at Doms, said St. Doms athletic director Brandon Rogers. He plays an important role in our growth on and off the ice. I appreciate him and I appreciate the relationship I had with him. He will be greatly missed.
DAuteuil said he received positive messages when he announced to players and parents that he would be stepping down.
I was very surprised. I received a lot of nice congratulations from most of those players, DAuteuil said. I had a few conversations with some of them. I received many good reactions from the parents. The response was better than expected.
DAuteuil mentioned that the reaction from the players and parents made the decision to resign even more difficult.
King said he planned to meet with the team on Monday to inform them of his decision to resign. His decision had been announced and he had spoken to a few players before the Monday meeting.
“I've been communicating with some of them because they contact me a lot to find out more about their game, what their future (is) and what they want to do, King said Saturday. Some players know it, but not all.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Fuller and Rogers both said they plan to hire a replacement soon.
The sooner the better. It's the end of April here, summer is coming, Fuller said. I would like to appoint someone for the kids and give them an opportunity to work with them over the summer, do what they want to do, build relationships and work towards next season.
Rogers said DAuteuil's replacement is expected within the next week. He also said the program is looking good.
We're excited, we have some good enrollment numbers, Rogers said. Good numbers are coming in to keep us competitive year in, year out.
The recruiting process is a little more challenging this season as all three Lewiston-Auburn boys teams are looking for a new coach. Edward Little's Norm Gagne retired after 50 years behind a high school desk. The Red Eddies season ended.
It's not easy, finding quality coaches is always a challenge, Fuller said. It hasn't even been 30 years since a job becomes available: you have 25 applicants. That doesn't happen at any level and in any sport.
Edward Little athletic director Todd Sampson told the Sun Journal in a text message that the Red Eddies have had a great candidate pool. Sampson wants to do interviews in the second week of May.
The most recent instance of all three schools having head coaching vacancies at the same time was in 2005. Bobby Boucher resigned from St. Doms after 25 years coaching the Saints and longtime assistant John Pleau took over. Gagne became Lewiston's coach when Tim Smith resigned after five seasons. Craig Latuscha was promoted by Edward Little after Belleau led the Red Eddies to back-to-back Class A state championships in 2003 and 2004.
There are plenty of jobs, Fuller said. People can be a little more picky about what they want to do. I worry about it, but we will find a coach who wants to be part of our family, our tradition and our program.
