Former Rutgers football player shot and killed Sunday night in Hoboken





Damon Murray was preferred running player for the The Rutgers University football team in 2020, according to Hoboken city officials. His football career was short-lived: He was only enrolled for the fall 2020 semester, then returned home to care for his family, Hoboken Superintendent of Schools Christine Johnson said in a message Monday.

Murray was fatally shot late Sunday evening near 320 Marshall Drive on Hoboken's West Side, in the Hoboken public housing complex. He was pronounced dead just after noon Monday at Jersey City Medical Center, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla posted this on X on Monday afternoon:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Damon Murray, a respected, standout athlete who gave back to Hoboken youth and our community as a whole. My deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. His memory lives on by all who knew him.” Murray graduated from Hoboken High School in 2020. He was commended upon his high school graduation in this video from the Board of Education for continuing his educational and athletic career at Rutgers.

“Damon showed his true grit by achieving academic and athletic success with a walk-on position for the Rutgers University football team. We are so proud,” said a message from the Hoboken Board of Education. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Hoboken police received a report of shots fired in the area of ​​320 Marshall Drive, prosecutors said. Murray was taken by private vehicle to Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and he died there.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon. WTG Congratulations are also due to Damon Murray. Damon will attend Rutgers University and play for their football team. We are extremely proud of Damon and can't wait to see what the future has in store for him! https://t.co/9HnBb0SduM

HobokenHSClassof2020 (@classof2020_hs) March 28, 2020 “It is with a broken heart that I inform you all that last night, April 28, 2024, a young man's life was cut short on the HHA property on Kyelias Way by a senseless act of violence,” wrote Marc Recko, director of the Hoboken Housing Authority in a message. message to residents on Monday. This video tells how Murray and a teammate grew up playing Hoboken Red Wings football together: The latest fatal shooting in Hoboken occurred in the same area where Murray was killed. Chris Garcia, 28, was shot and killed near 560 Marshall Drive on Sept. 22, 2022, while trying to break up an argument, friends said. A Jersey City gunman was later arrested.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/new-jersey/newbrunswick/rutgers-walk-football-player-shot-killed-hoboken-sunday-night

