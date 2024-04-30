Pelham debuts new street hockey program – Shelby County Reporter





Pelham debuts new street hockey program Published at 2:02 PM on Monday, April 29, 2024 By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer PELHAM Youth hockey fans will soon have a new outlet to express their love for the game when Pelham launches its new NHL Street program in June. The city's new street hockey program, organized by Pelham Parks and Recreation, seeks to provide a new, fast-paced sports program that will fill the void left by regular offseason ice hockey. NHL Street Hockey is designed to grow the game of hockey in our communities while providing a safer and affordable avenue, read an announcement from Pelham Parks and Recreation. Off the ice, Pelham's new NHL Street program will begin with a Learn-To-Play program that introduces children to the rules and strategies of the game. That program will then lead to a summer competition that runs from June 25 to August 8. We are excited to bring this new sport to Pelham and hope you will join us, the announcement said. From May 21, the Learn-To-Play program will take place on Tuesdays and last four weeks, with the last lesson taking place on June 11. The program will be held at the Pelham Recreation Center at 2020 Pelham Park Boulevard from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM every evening. Participants in the program must be between 6 and 12 years old, with the determining date being August 31, 2024. The registration fee for the Learn-To-Play program is $15 for each child and the equipment necessary to participate will be provided each day. While spots are still available for the program, they are limited and parents interested in registering their children are encouraged to do so quickly to ensure a spot is still available. Registration for the Learn-To-Play program is open until May 20 and can be found at Pelhamrec.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=969. For the regular season, the registration fee is $65 per player, with the registration deadline being June 12, or until all spots are filled. Season games and practices are held during the week and played in-house at the Pelham Recreation Center. As currently organized, the summer league will be played twice a week throughout the season, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The 2024 summer league teams will be divided into 7U, 9U and 12U age categories. Registration links can be found at Pelhamrec.recdesk.com/Community/Program. Those interested in learning more about the program are encouraged to email Jared Thornton at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shelbycountyreporter.com/2024/04/29/pelham-debuting-new-street-hockey-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos