Twelve countries, including the Philippines, compete in WTT-YC in Puerto Princesa

During the opening yesterday, Mayor Lucilo R. Bayon invited the public to watch this international match in the city to inspire the players.

To our kababayans: please come and watch the games to inspire the players to play their best. Your support and presence will make this event even more special, Bayron said.

Bayron also reminded the players that their competition is not only about representing their country, but also about uniting the tennis community.

While competing on this international stage, you are not only steering your country but also uniting the table tennis community, he added.

Ting C. Ledesma, WTT-YC Event Manager and President of the Philippine Table Tennis Federation, Inc. thanked the city government for supporting the said event.

We are grateful to our beloved Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron for his continued support and belief in the PTTF vision. PTTF is committed to promoting table tennis nationwide and the WTT-YC series is an ideal platform for young athletes to showcase their talents. The event promotes friendship and camaraderie among children and allows them to learn and improve at a faster pace compared to the older players. Let us continue to nurture talents, promote unity and promote the sport of table tennis, said Ledesma.

World Table Tennis Youth Contender is free to watch until May 5, 2024. (OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA, Palawan)