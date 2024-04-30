Sports
Rangers complete the sweep of the Capitals and advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Rangers didn't play their best hockey against an opponent full of desperation and relied on a familiar recipe to advance in the NHL playoffs.
Artemi Panarin scored the go-ahead goal on the power play early in the third period, Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves and the Presidents Trophy-winning Rangers completed a sweep of the Washington Capitals with a 4-2 win in Game 4 on Sunday night. to advance to the second round.
The things we did in 82 games in the regular season are something we'll continue to do, center Mika Zibanejad said. We've been working towards this, and I still think we can be better, but it's a great, hard-fought series and it's fun (to win) to win.
The Rangers take out the brooms against the Capitals. Correspondent Craig Heist reports.
Trade deadline pick Jack Roslovic capped it off with an empty-netter with 51 seconds left, and the Rangers will next face the Carolina Hurricanes or the crosstown rival New York Islanders with a spot in the Eastern finals Conference on the line. Carolina leads that series 3-1.
“We have a few extra days of rest, and that's always a good thing,” Shesterkin said. That's more time to practice and build our confidence and see who we'll play next round.
They'll get that rest thanks to Panarin's goal with 16:39 left in regulation time, 11 seconds after TJ Oshie was penalized for high-sticking Vincent Trocheck, sending them into overtime or a return to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 could have occurred on Wednesday. They needed just four to beat the Capitals and become the first team to advance this spring.
We were happy, Panarin said. Well, keep going. I can't say we played badly. We played well, but I think we can play even better.
New York advances thanks to another dominant performance from Trocheck, who was the best player on the ice throughout the series. Trocheck long before the crucial penalty was scored on the power play, breaking up a scoring opportunity by Alex Ovechkin, who was completely kept off the scoresheet for four games, the first time this has happened in a single postseason in the Capitals captain's 15 trips .
I don't know, Ovechkin said after just five shots in four games. I don't have that kind of touch. I'm trying to find another way to put the puck in.
But he wasn't Washington's only problem, and part of the lack of offense was Shesterkin, who sparked the chants of Igor several times! Igor! from the many Rangers fans present. He turned aside Dylan Strome 14 seconds after Kaapo Kakko scored in the opening minute to put them ahead and later made back-to-back saves on Tom Wilson's point-blank chances in front.
“I thought he was excellent,” coach Peter Laviolette said. When the game is on the line, he still comes across and makes a huge save.
Trocheck, Shesterkin and MVP candidate Panarin Officiating a victory is nothing new, but Kakko's contribution made him the 10th New York player to score a goal in the series. That came after Nick Jensen turned the puck over on his first shift back from a two-week injury layoff, and Kakko beat Charlie Lindgren for a goal that could boost his confidence after a tough regular-season season.
Lindgren, who has not lacked confidence, could not play the hero again despite stopping 19 of the 22 shots he faced. Youngsters Martin Fehervary and Hendrix Lapierre scored for Washington, which was visibly exhausted after expending so much energy to get in.
This team never gave up, Strome said. This team fights for every inch, and we fought until the end. We risked our lives in this series and clearly came up short. They are a great team.
NEXT ONE
Rangers: Prepare to face the Hurricanes or Rangers in a series that can't start until Thursday at the earliest and likely beyond.
Capitals: Enter another season of change with questions including the future of winger TJ Oshie.
___
AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup And https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/rangers-capitals-score-f7b1d43c98e672e9f442bcdae71b1390
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Depardieu to be tried for sexual assault
- Rangers complete the sweep of the Capitals and advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs
- Antitrust laws: Big tech companies say ex-ante antitrust laws hurt innovation
- How does the UK's Rwandan asylum plan affect Ireland?
- What happened to the 'golden age' of cycling in the UK?
- PEP, USD earn bids to NCAA women's tennis tournament
- Ralph Lauren opts for minimalism for his latest fashion show, with muted tones and a more intimate setting
- How technology is driving success in retail dynamics — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Challenge Congress to say it will bring back Article 370: PM Modi | Latest news India
- Charlotte shooting: US marshal, 2 others killed, 4 CMPD officers injured in shooting while serving warrant
- FSU tenders Grand Valley State defensive tackle Jayviar Suggs
- Designer Jaggy Glarino takes control