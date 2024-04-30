Rangers complete the sweep of the Capitals and advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Rangers didn't play their best hockey against an opponent full of desperation and relied on a familiar recipe to advance in the NHL playoffs.

Artemi Panarin scored the go-ahead goal on the power play early in the third period, Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves and the Presidents Trophy-winning Rangers completed a sweep of the Washington Capitals with a 4-2 win in Game 4 on Sunday night. to advance to the second round.

The things we did in 82 games in the regular season are something we'll continue to do, center Mika Zibanejad said. We've been working towards this, and I still think we can be better, but it's a great, hard-fought series and it's fun (to win) to win.

Trade deadline pick Jack Roslovic capped it off with an empty-netter with 51 seconds left, and the Rangers will next face the Carolina Hurricanes or the crosstown rival New York Islanders with a spot in the Eastern finals Conference on the line. Carolina leads that series 3-1.

“We have a few extra days of rest, and that's always a good thing,” Shesterkin said. That's more time to practice and build our confidence and see who we'll play next round.

They'll get that rest thanks to Panarin's goal with 16:39 left in regulation time, 11 seconds after TJ Oshie was penalized for high-sticking Vincent Trocheck, sending them into overtime or a return to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 could have occurred on Wednesday. They needed just four to beat the Capitals and become the first team to advance this spring.

We were happy, Panarin said. Well, keep going. I can't say we played badly. We played well, but I think we can play even better.

New York advances thanks to another dominant performance from Trocheck, who was the best player on the ice throughout the series. Trocheck long before the crucial penalty was scored on the power play, breaking up a scoring opportunity by Alex Ovechkin, who was completely kept off the scoresheet for four games, the first time this has happened in a single postseason in the Capitals captain's 15 trips .

I don't know, Ovechkin said after just five shots in four games. I don't have that kind of touch. I'm trying to find another way to put the puck in.

But he wasn't Washington's only problem, and part of the lack of offense was Shesterkin, who sparked the chants of Igor several times! Igor! from the many Rangers fans present. He turned aside Dylan Strome 14 seconds after Kaapo Kakko scored in the opening minute to put them ahead and later made back-to-back saves on Tom Wilson's point-blank chances in front.

“I thought he was excellent,” coach Peter Laviolette said. When the game is on the line, he still comes across and makes a huge save.

Trocheck, Shesterkin and MVP candidate Panarin Officiating a victory is nothing new, but Kakko's contribution made him the 10th New York player to score a goal in the series. That came after Nick Jensen turned the puck over on his first shift back from a two-week injury layoff, and Kakko beat Charlie Lindgren for a goal that could boost his confidence after a tough regular-season season.

Lindgren, who has not lacked confidence, could not play the hero again despite stopping 19 of the 22 shots he faced. Youngsters Martin Fehervary and Hendrix Lapierre scored for Washington, which was visibly exhausted after expending so much energy to get in.

This team never gave up, Strome said. This team fights for every inch, and we fought until the end. We risked our lives in this series and clearly came up short. They are a great team.

Rangers: Prepare to face the Hurricanes or Rangers in a series that can't start until Thursday at the earliest and likely beyond.

Capitals: Enter another season of change with questions including the future of winger TJ Oshie.

