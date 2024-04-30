Women's tennis will take on South Carolina in NCAA Opener on Saturday





NORFOLK, Va. After winning the Sun Belt Conference title for the second year in a row on Sunday, the Old Dominion women's tennis team learned of their NCAA tournament location on Monday evening and they will be heading to Raleigh, North Carolina. 66e-ranked ODU (17-5) is ranked No. 19e-ranked South Carolina (17-7) at 11 a.m. Saturday morning on NC State's campus. The winner of that match will face the winner of NC State and SC State in the regional finals on Sunday at 2 p.m. “It's our fifth appearance in a row, and it's a privilege to play in it. In the NCAA Tournament, everyone is good. I think South Carolina's number one and number two teams have been at the top of the national rankings before. We look forward to competing with them on Saturday,” said ODU head coach Dominic Manila . The Monarchs are the tournament winners of 13 straight games after capturing their second Sun Belt Tournament crown and fourth consecutive league crown by defeating App State 4-2 on Sunday. Lidia Raskouskaia enters the tournament this spring with a team-best 19-1 record and has won its last twelve matches. Uljana Romanova is 16-4, primarily at No. 6 in the lineup, while Alexandra Viktorovitch is 14-4 and has won her last 12 straight matches, mostly at second place. Junior Sofia Johnson is 12-4 at the top of the lineup. In doubles, Johnson and Rasskouskaia lead the Monarchs this spring with a 14-5 record at No. 1. Johnson was named Sun Belt Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Conference honors in singles and doubles with Rasskouskaia. Viktorovitch joined Johnson on the first-team All-Conference singles, while Romanova was named Freshman of the Year and Rasskouskaia was also named Player to Watch in the league. Manila was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. South Carolina lost its second round game to Florida in the SEC tournament 4-3 on April 19. Ayana Akli is in 10th place.e plays No. 1 nationally in their lineup and has a 26-10 record. Sarah Hamner is in 17th placee plays in second place nationally and has a mark of 31-7. These two are ranked 26the nationally in doubles with a mark of 10-9 this spring in the top spot of the lineup. These teams met in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last year in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with ODU coming away with a 4-2 win.

