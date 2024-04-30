Training Facility Launch – Boston Herald

Chris Gianatassio always wanted to be a hockey coach. And for ten years, including a stint as head coach of Wakefield Boys, he fulfilled that dream.

But after years of focusing on the off-ice foundation of a successful program, working at a large collection of skills camps all over the North Shore, and even struggling to find local ice time as a coach, he a new dream.

Gianatassio, along with fellow former hockey greats Joe Whitney and Steve Saviano, wanted to create a new area to train, dedicated to building and mastering fundamental skills in a lighter environment. Whether they were rookies, high school students looking for some sharpening, or professional athletes looking for some work; they felt like there wasn't really a place in their area that provided this.

Until now.

The three came together as business partners to bring just that to their community, opening their Boston Hockey Skills facility in North Reading on April 1.

“We all have kids just coming into (hockey) and we feel like there was a gap that there was a need for a place like this,” Gianatassio said. It's basically to get (players) off the rink. To get them in a fun, positive environment that can challenge them to work on the skills that you don't have time for in practice. To make (training) fun for children and to help them get better, there is nothing more fun.

Gianatassio, Whitney and Saviano play in a men's hockey league in Reading after finding success in their younger playing years. Gianatassio played Div. 3 hockey in college. Saviano continued a storied career at Reading, playing at UNH and then professionally, while Whitney was a two-time NCAA champion at Boston College before embarking on a long professional career.

The vision for Boston Hockey Skills was just an idea and not a concrete plan for years, until Saviano and Gianatassio decided in August 2023 that they wanted to take the plunge. They brought Whitney on board, formed an LLC in October and signed a lease in February. , and invested a significant amount of money in the six-week construction of an empty warehouse.

We said, OK, do we want to be the guys who say we're going to do it, or do we want to be the guys who are actually going to do it? said Gianatassio. It's scary, but we wouldn't change a thing. Were very happy. We wanted to build a place that was a great place to go. We went all in. We spent the money, all the resources we had, we used to build an incredible facility.

That money was used to build a 3,200-square-foot facility for training, with 600 square feet of lawn and a synthetic ice surface about the size of a third of a playground.

In doing so, they welcome players of all ages to come and work on fundamental but essential skills in shooting, passing and stick handling. A main goal is to have fun with it, break out of the serious hockey setting to get better without burning out. They wanted to make it affordable with a wide range of different types of sessions, and they have a diverse set of seven coaches to run camps, small group sessions, team sessions or one-on-one training.

That coaching staff includes former Reading and UNH executive Sean Collins.

We want to offer children a place where they can work on their skills. Families sit on rinks during hockey season. Hockey is very intense and it's almost year-round now, so everyone is on a rink, Gianatassio said. They do team situations, they do exercises, team exercises, situations. They don't practice shooting the puck, but pass the puck as often as we do. For example, in one exercise, a child can make 10 shots in one exercise. Where they take 300 for us.

We want it to be fun. There's plenty of seriousness in hockey. Of course you want to get better, but we have music, it's a nice atmosphere.

So far the response has been positive. Their first school holiday camp, which lasted a week for children aged 5 to 12, sold out. Teams have sessions booked, and the rest of their eight-week spring sessions, birthday parties, two per weekend, are also fully booked.

The first three weeks we were like, let's do a few classes, see what happens, and they were all full, Gianatassio said. The response was great. The demand is there. The whole reason we built it is because this area is very popular in Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield, Wilmington, Tewksbury, North Reading, Lynnfield, Andover.

The first birthday party they booked was for Gianatassio's 6-year-old son, one of his two children who were a major motivating factor in opening the facility.

Now an entire community can enjoy the benefits of a new place to train. They also try to create jobs for college players and older high school students by hiring them as junior coaches for sessions and camps, which in turn further connects the community.

That's exactly what the trio went for.

The goal is for the kids to come in, have such a good experience, work hard, leave with a smile on their face and want to come back for more, Gianatassio said. To know that this was successful, we know that the same kids come back year after year. In fact, customers repeat all the time because they are so happy with the experience and they also see the results.