Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship





– Guyana fails to add anything to the overall medal tally

GUYANA's youth table tennis team had to settle for team bronze medals after failing to take medals in singles or doubles when the competition concluded on Sunday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The Guyanese teams secured bronze in the U19 boys team event and the U15 girls team event, but did not achieve bronze in the individual categories. Colin Wong was one of only two local players to advance from the boys' singles group stage, but lost to Puerto Rico's Diomar Arguelle 4-0 in the round of 32 in the seven setter.

While Krystian Sahadeo defeated Wilber Estrella of the Dominican Republic 4-1 to advance to the round of 32, he lost his round of 16 clash with Puerto Rico's Jerall Montijo. In the girls U19 singles, Thuraia Thomas narrowly reached the round of 16, losing 4-0 to Kristal Melendez of Puerto Rico.

In the U19 boys' doubles, two Guyanese pairs reached the round of 16.

Umar Percival and Krystian Sahadeo received a bye in the round of 32, but then lost to the Dominican Republic's Rafael Cabrera and Ramon Vila, and Jonathan Van Lange and Colin Wong also fell in the round of 16 to Puerto Rican pair Diomar Arguelle and Fabio Estevez 3-1. In the U19 girls' doubles, Thuraia Thomas and Akira Watson could not get past Trinidadian duo Priyanka Khellawan and Imani Edwards-Taylor.

In the mixed doubles for the U19 division, the pair of Umar Percival and Akira Watson were defeated by the Jamaican pair of Joel Lamm and Tsenaye Lewis in the round of 32, while Colin Wong and Samara Sukhai suffered the same fate against Trinidad. In the U15 category, Malachi Moore advanced from his singles group and faced Jairo Roble of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32, but lost 3–1.

In the girls U15 doubles, Jasmine Billingy and Samara Sukhai reached the quarter-finals, but lost 3-0 to hosts Yesmelly Guerrero and Arianna Mejia. In the U15 mixed doubles, Malachi Moore and Jasmine Billingy were good enough to reach the round of 32, but lost to hosts Alexander Tejada and Mercedes Da La Cruz.

Earlier in the competition, the male Guyanese team, including Van Lange, Wong, Percival and Sahadeo, took team bronze after losing to the Dominican Republic in the semi-finals.

U15 girls Billingy, Sukhai and Watson defeated Jamaica and Trinidad to take third place in the girls category, won by Puerto Rico.

