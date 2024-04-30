Madsen records a century draw against Yorkshire

Wayne Madsen completed a gutsy century and new signing Aneurin Donald added 97 as Derbyshire's batters comfortably secured a Vitality County Championship draw against Yorkshire at Headingley.

Derbyshire started day four at 190 for three in their first innings reply to Yorkshire's 450 for five declared, and needed to reach 301 to avoid the follow-on.

Given a stoppage on day three after rain and with time running out, achieving that 301 target was always going to secure the draw. They did this within the first 10 minutes of the afternoon and advanced to finish at 447 all out.

Madsen, 88 not out overnight, posted 104 off 226 balls. The 40-year-old hit with a stitched up right hand after suffering a nasty injury while trying to make a slip catch during Friday's first morning.

Donald, a winter signing from Hampshire, narrowly missed what would have been his first first-class century since July 2019, when Derbyshire claimed 13 points.

Yorkshire, who were 59 for one in their second innings when poor light intervened at 4.40pm, took 16 points from their third draw, plus a defeat.

Donald hit 10 fours in 118 balls, while fast bowler Zak Chappell crashed four sixes in a late 78 off 61 as the visitors chased bonus points after lunch. Brooke Guest had fallen for 75 at the start of the match.

Madsen was one of three centurions in the match, joining England's Harry Brook and Joe Root, who hit 126 not out and 119 for Yorkshire. Root also added three wickets with his off-spinners.

Had Yorkshire forced Derbyshire to follow, they would still have needed a special bowling performance in the second innings to claim victory.

Taking 17 wickets in a day was certainly not impossible, although unlikely on a pitch that was largely excellent for batting.

England's speedy Matthew Fisher, the choice of the Yorkshire bowlers with four for 96 from 27 overs, gave the hosts hope as he uprooted guests from stump with one kept low in the second of the day – 193 for four.

Madsen was particularly strong through the back-foot covers en route to his hundred from 224 balls, his 44th full-format century for the province.

He showed no signs of discomfort related to his hand injury.

It was a giveaway wicket as he overshot a slog sweep off Root to midwicket to hand Yorkshire their second wicket of the morning – 237-5 in the 78th over.

The new ball was taken shortly afterwards but did not work as the hosts had hoped, despite two late morning scalps for Jordan Thompson.

With Derbyshire 297 for seven at half time they were safe.

Seamer Thompson trapped Anuj Dal lbw and had Alex Thomson caught at midwicket.

Derbyshire's innings included three substantive partnerships.

Madsen and Guest shared 170 for the fourth wicket to end early on the final day, before Donald added 54 for the sixth with Dal and an exciting 109 for the eighth with Chappell, who had some fun with the pressure off during the afternoon.

There was some confusion surrounding Donald's score in the afternoon.

At one point he still had four runs to his name after being caught with his long leg on a no ball from Thompson. It initially appeared that referee Hassan Adnan had signaled both a four-ball and a no ball, but this was later corrected between the referees and goalscorers.

It was corrected before he put Root behind on the cut, with the same bowler ending the innings when he trapped Pat Brown lbw for a career-best 15.

Chappell had hit four sixes down the leg side – three from Root – before hitting a short ball from Fisher into the gully.

All that remained to be achieved was for Derbyshire to improve on an overrate of minus three. They did this on both sides of the tea through the twist of Thomson and Harry Came. Captain David Lloyd trapped Fin Bean lbw for 33.

Head of Cricket Mickey Arthur said: It's a good number of points. I think we played our best cricket from the partnership between Wayne Madsen and Brooke Guest. That almost brought us into our season, because we were really hindered by the weather.

We bowled and created enough chances, just like last week. We only care about catching. Once again we put too many catches behind the stumps. We did that against Leicestershire and it's something we really need to work on.

It's a nasty cut that Wayne has, but that's typical of him. Wayne just gets it done: he's an incredible professional and a very, very good player.

The point for me is that he walked out and did it under pressure. He played an innings that was very valuable for us.