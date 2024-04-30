Rutgers Football: Scarlet-White game review

Air Coryell was the name of Don Coryell's San Diego SUPER Chargers offense in the late '70s and through the '80s. The high fly offense was quarterbacked by Dan Fouts and included Kellen Winslow. The attack was based on a combination of deep and mid-range passing, mixed with power running. So it makes sense that Greg Schiano said pregame that fans will witness AIR CIARROCCA during the Spring Game.

Throughout the game it was clear that Gavin Wimsatt and Athan Kaliakmanis were having a throwing contest to see who could throw the ball further. Obviously, Rutgers fans can expect a lot of this once the season starts. A high flyer, air it out, stretch the field attack… right?

YES. Rutgers proved capable of fielding a top 25 offense. Personally, I plan on bringing an inhaler to every game to make sure I don't forget to breathe just because I'm trying to catch up on the foul.

SIKE!! The Spring Game is a scrimmage. Any analysis of yesterday's Scarlet-White game must be given in context. That's exactly what I'm going to try to do now.

I thought this was one of the best spring games I have personally attended. The turnout was spectacular, the promenade remains a huge hit and the on-field performance was entertaining. One thing that absolutely SUCKED though…

Okay, let's talk football. I've alluded to it before, but it's really hard to accurately assess where the team stands JUST by watching the Spring Game. That includes the QB competition. So everything I'm going to write about should be read more as an observation than as an analysis. But also keep in mind that Holy Wars…The Punishment Due by Megadeth just made it onto my Spotify playlist, so I'm HYPED THE FRICK UP!!!

QB competition

There is definitely a QB competition. This is good for many reasons, but it is not without concerns. Both QBs clearly showed off their arm strength today, which was fun to watch from the stands. For the most part, they could both attempt the same types of throws (short, medium, long). Quick disclaimer: the defensive seconds who played today were not starters and were mostly inexperienced players (at least for most of the game). Athan Kaliakmanis (he will be referred to as Athan or Kali going forward) attempted and completed more passes for more yards and TDs, connecting with Naseim Brantley on a deep pass that brought the fans out of their seats. Athan and Brantely also connected on a nice touchdown in the corner of the end zone. I was impressed with Kali for a number of reasons. First, he started the scrimmage with two very bad throws, one that should have been returned for six by the defense. Taking into account that it was the Minnesota transfer's first time playing in front of a new fan base, it was encouraging to see Athan make positive progress throughout the match. Like Gavin, he also has the ability to scramble with his legs (like all QBs on the team). It's also important to remember that Kali played under Ciarrocca in Minnesota and seemed to understand the offense well.

Now let's talk about Gavin. The guy looked fast. I know we NEED him to improve his accuracy (A LOT), but damn, the kid looked FAST! I had to point this out because I think Gavin's involvement in the rushing attack is important, especially in scrambling. However, he still had a 50% completion rate, which is still not good. Apart from one swing pass he threw behind Winowich, I thought most of Gavin's passes were on target. There was also a pass to TE Mike Higgins that was just out of reach. He failed to connect on deep passes to Famah Toure and Deondre Johnson (more on both later). There were at least 3-4 incompletions that hit the receiver's hand, but they couldn't stop it. The rule is that if it hits your hands, you have to catch it (in some cases this was true).

Overall, I'm giving the award for passing the spring game to Athan, but Gavin wins the mobility award (both of which currently exist). Before we get to Sheppard and Surace, I want to talk about the competition between Gavin and Athan. Competition is good. I truly believe this will make both QBs better. Summer training camp is vital this season. We'll talk more about the skill positions, but the offenses have pieces that should help improve the QB play, which in turn will improve the offense. My concern, however, is that Rutgers' offense will be delayed in improving by not knowing who the starting QB will be. A 48% completion percentage was good enough for Rutgers to win a bowl game, but will that be good enough this season? However, much of the offensive production came from Gavin's legs. So to improve Rutgers' offense, should they go with a QB who might be better through the air? Will that impact the rushing offense? All these questions and more are what I've been asking myself. Regardless of who the starter is, I believe the overall offensive scheme will remain the same, but the balance between running and passing will be different depending on who the starter is.

Anyone who watched the spring game and thinks they know who the starter will be is lying to you. Luckily for Rutgers, they open the season against Howard and Akron, so they should be able to solidify the starter by Week 3. Ideally, I want to know who the starter is BEFORE the season starts, but we NEED to know who the starter is prior to the Week 4 road game in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech.

AJ and Ajani

I really enjoy these guys. I think both have a chance to become starters next season. Both are mobile, can really shoot the ball down the field and look more experienced than they are. The second half consisted solely of AJ and Ajani and was very similar to the first half with both QBs really competing with each other. I want to see them both play at some point this season (not due to injury!). Looking to the future, I think Surace will be the starter next season.

Wide receivers

I tweeted a lot about it yesterday, but the WRs look MUCH bigger than last season. I definitely think this was the most improved unit from last season (remember, this was just a scrimmage). Famah Toure and Deondre Johnson look like Carlton Agudosi and Brandon Coleman. Both WRs were focal points of the scrimmage and may have run 10 miles together. It seemed like every other play was a deep ball for one of them. Toure looks like a man who will contribute this season.

Plus, we FINALLY got to see Naseim Brantley. With a deep ball, a TD and a few tight window throws, Brantley looked like a WR1 (something we couldn't say in previous seasons). Fan should be excited about the highly anticipated Naseim Brantley.

Senior Nasir Montgomery and transfer Dino Kaliakmanis also made some great catches, both hauling in short TD catches. Overall, this unit looked bigger, got better separation, and brought down contested catches (both deep and over the middle of the field). As a senior, Nasir Montgomery might have been this team's best kept secret!

Running backs

Freshmen walked the show on Saturday. Edd Guerrier and Gabe Winowich commanded the bulk of the load. Both did well, but Edd Guerrier was the best of the day in my opinion. Rutgers' backroom is very deep when you add these two freshmen. Do I expect these two to sneak in and take some from Monangai, Brown and Benjamin? No. Have they gained experience playing in front of their home crowd in a competitive environment? They certainly did.

This shouldn't surprise many, but Gavin led all players with 68 yards on the ground.

Tight ends

We finally saw some TEs in this offense! Converted TE Kenny Fletcher made two very exciting catches, extending the game and getting some really nice YACs (yards after the catch). The former DE seems like a good fit as a TE and hopefully we'll see more of him come the fall!

Logan Blake and Mike Higgins also did well. It will be interesting to see how much we will miss Johnny Langan. While his high usage has been frustrating at times, I would like to see the tight ends play a bigger role in the passing offense. Obviously, we NEED them to be impactful blockers in the run game. Johnny Langan was a force in the trenches. Luckily, Fletcher certainly has experience fighting at the line of scrimmage!

Freshman

You thought I wouldn't talk about KJ Duff! HA! (Adele's All I Ask just released, this post could get funky)

KJ Duff was great yesterday and he looks every bit the best player from New York. If he could have hauled in a deep TD from fellow freshman Surace, this would have been the play of the day. He only brought in one fly ball, but his presence was felt the entire game. Fans were able to see Duff complete a pass…to SURACE. It was a fun trick play made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52 (vomit).

Switching to defense, I thought the best defender of the day was Isaiah Crumpler. From his first series to his last, he made big plays in the secondary. He almost intercepted Athan on his first drive (but he didn't and that's why he plays DB and not WR). He then made a few more pass breakups and tackles throughout the rest of the scrimmage. It was very encouraging.

Kaj Sanders came up with the best defensive game. He tracked down a dropped deep ball and intercepted the pass beautifully. Sanders showed great athleticism in high school, spending all day at the line of scrimmage, filling gaps and making tackles. I don't think it will be a surprise if we see both Sanders and Crumpler on special teams during their time on the shore.

Other quick thoughts

The offensive line did an excellent job in the running game. They played the same game where they just closed down the defensive line and Guerrier absolutely enjoyed it. None necessarily stood out to me and I should dive more in depth, but evaluating both the offensive line and the defense as a whole is especially difficult during games like this. Regardless, I thought the offensive line took control of the line of scrimmage in both run and pass situations. There were a few pockets, but nothing that really worried me.

I'm concerned about the punting situation. With the recently departed Flynn Appleby no longer part of the program, I'm not sold on either punter. The offense will need to move the ball consistently this upcoming season or I think opposing offenses will start with great field position after punting.

I don't have much analysis on the defense. The offense certainly outperformed the defense, but that's to be expected during a spring game. I'm curious to see how Al Shadee-Salaam is involved in the defense this season.

Greg Schiano also made it clear during the post-match press conference that they were doing their utmost to pass more than run, especially to avoid injuries. That's why he jokingly mentioned AIR CIARROCCA during a pregame interview.

To wrap this up, I had a positive feeling leaving the spring game. My only concern is that I don't know who the starter will be in the fall. I think many of the players we saw play great yesterday will only get better this summer. This coming season could be very special for Rutgers Football and I am VERY excited. Winning a bowl game seems to have done wonders for this program and they NEED to build on the momentum!