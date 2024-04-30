Men's tennis earns its 30th straight NCAA bid, which will happen Friday





INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana-TThe Texas A&M men's tennis team has been selected by the NCAA selection committee to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA at the Mitchell Tennis Center May 3-4, the organization announced Monday. The Aggies earned their 30th straight NCAA postseason bid for the big dance and will host regionals for the ninth time in 11 years. During that span, the Aggies have won 16 straight first-round games. The Maroon & White secured the No. 15 national seed in the 2024 tournament. The Aggies (18-10) open the regional round against the Rice Owls (17-8), Friday, May 3, with first serve at 1 p.m. If the Maroon & White win, they will face the winner of Baylor and San Diego Saturday, May 4, with the first coming at 4 p.m. A&M is coming off a top-five finish in the SEC regular season, and the Aggies' 30 straight NCAA tournament appearances rank as one of the longest streaks in the country. They are led by a pair of 2024 All-SEC First Team selections in Raphael Perot and JC Roddick, who have been mainstays this season on courts 1 and 2, respectively. If the Aggies advance past the College Station Regional, they will advance to a super regional, played May 10 or 11 against the winner of the Austin regional. After the supers, the final site of the NCAAs May 16-19 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma, will be next on the docket to determine the 2024 NCAA champions. The individual and doubles championship fields will be announced Tuesday. That tournament will take place from May 20 to 25 in Stillwater. General admission tickets for the first and second round matches can be purchased in advance at 12thman.com/tennistickets or during business hours by calling the ticket office at 1-888-99-AGGIE or 979-845-2311. General admission is also available for purchase on match days at the Mitchell Tennis Center, beginning one hour before the first match of the day. Students receive free admission with a valid Texas A&M student ID. Price of tickets $10 general admission for all sessions General admission for one day from $7 One-day general admission for youth $4.50 Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

