Plans for sports fields in the former potato barn require a building permit, the applicant says





Pickleball Central UK Ltd, based at Lower Cound Farm, applied last month for a change of use of one of their agricultural sheds. The company currently hosts pickleball matches on badminton courts in Shrewsbury, and the applicants hoped the former potato storage shed would allow pickleball players to practice all year round. The application stated that the work involved leveling the existing concrete floor and painting the surface, while no external construction work would be required. It added: “The company already exists as 'Pickleball Central Ltd', who are currently registered on the farm but need to hire badminton courts in Shrewsbury. “Shrewsbury Sports Council is aware that available sporting venues are in short supply, so allowing this change of use would be a small step in enabling additional sporting facilities for the existing and growing business through a 'head office' to create where a handful of clients can come and be coached in this new sport, allowing year-round practice as essential preparation for members to adequately train for international tournaments. “There will be no impact on the existing farming operations of this arable farm. Only use will be made of the barn which has now become redundant and will provide an essential part-time income on site for the owner of Pickleball Central Ltd, who also lives on the farm. “ But Shropshire Council's planning department has told the applicant that a change of use application is not appropriate – and that planning permission would be required. The decision notice, which was issued last week, states: “The area of ​​the proposed development exceeds 500 m2 and does not meet the criteria set out in the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended). Schedule 2, Part 3, Class R. “So a building permit is needed.” Pickleball is a sport that has grown in popularity in recent years and combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Played both indoors and outdoors on a badminton court and a slightly modified tennis net, two or four players use sturdy paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/south-shropshire/2024/04/30/plans-for-sports-courts-in-former-potato-shed-require-planning-permission-applicant-told/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos