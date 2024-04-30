Four bid ivy! Columbia, Cornell, Harvard and Princeton earn spots in the NCAA Championship





PRINCETON, NJ For the third straight season, at least three Ivy League programs have punched their tickets to the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship. Cornell, Harvard and Princeton all received at-large bids as Columbia earned the league's automatic bid. It marks the ninth year in a row and the tenth time in the past eleven seasons that at least two Ivy teams will compete in the NCAA tournament, and the seventh time overall and the sixth time in the past eight seasons that at least three teams earned bids. Columbia enters the tournament riding a 6-1 record in Ivy League play and a 20-3 overall record as the Lions win the Ivy League title for the first time since 2019 and the 17th in program history achieved. The Lions earned the No. 8 seed and will host Friday's first-round game against Quinnipiac at 1 p.m. Should the Lions get past Quinnipiac, Columbia would play the winner of Michigan vs. Binghamton. Harvard earned the No. 12 seed in the tournament, earning an at-large bid with an overall record of 20-6, and will also host the first and second rounds of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Tournament. On Friday, the Crimson will take against crosstown foe Boston at 2 p.m. In the next round, Harvard would face the winner of Denver and Michigan State. Cornell will make their fourth and second straight NCAA appearances in program history. The Big Red travels to Fort Worth, Texas to take on Arkansas in a first round game on Friday, May 3. The winner will advance to the second round against the winner of UC Irvine and No. 4 TCU. Princeton will make its 10th appearance in the NCAA Tournament after last appearing in 2022. The Tigers open with a first-round matchup against VCU in Charlottesville, Virginia, before a possible second-round matchup against No. 3 Virginia or NJIT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ivyleague.com/news/2024/4/29/mens-tennis-four-bid-ivy-columbia-cornell-harvard-and-princeton-earn-spots-in-ncaa-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos