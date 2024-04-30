Many from Sun Devil Athletics named to the 2024 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll





SAN FRANCISCO Sun Devil Athletics has many student-athletes on the 2024 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll, part of the conference's total of 840 student-athletes. Any student-athlete on their respective team roster who has a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or higher, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible for the award. The 2024 Winter Academic Honor Roll includes 426 student-athletes who participated in the conference-sponsored sports of men's and women's basketball, women's gymnastics, men's and women's swimming and diving, and wrestling. For the full list of Pac-12 awards, click here. Below are Arizona State's awards, along with their major area of ​​study. STATE OF ARIZONA (79)

Men's basketball (1)

Bobby Hurley Sports journalism Women's basketball (3)

Maggie Besselink Primary education

Jaddan Simmons Business (Sports Business)

Morasha Wiggins Interdisciplinary sciences Gymnastics (12)

Cassi Barbanente Marketing & Digital Audience (minor)

Sarah Clark Biological Sciences (Biomedical Sciences)

Skye Harper Criminology and criminal law

Isabella Kowan Biological Sciences (Biomedical Sciences)

Kayla Lee Civil engineering

Caroline Lichtman Legal Studies, Criminology and Minor in Crime Justice

Jada Dare Sports science and performance program

Cienna Samiley Communication, Business minor

Hanna Scharf Organizational Leadership (master)

Kimberly Smith Business communication)

Alex Theodorou Biochemistry, Mathematics minor

Emily White Biological Sciences (Biomedical Sciences), minor in Psychology Ice hockey (11)

Ryan Alexander Free studies

Benji Eckerle Psychology

Gibson Homer Economy

Dylan Jackson Business data analysis

Ty Jackson Business data analysis

Ty Murchison Business (Sports Business)

Tucker Ness Communication

Ryan O'Reilly Management

Charlie Schoen Company

TJ Semmhelter Finances

Lucas Sillinger Free studies Indoor athletics men (4)

Ethan Bukowski Economy

Dayton Carlson Marketing

Hunter Kasprzyk GRBA non-degree

Tyler Schierenberg Biological Sciences (Biomedical Sciences) Indoor athletics women (10)

Sadie Herring Biochemistry, PhD

Kiara Lee Sports Law and Business, MSLB

Ines Lopez arias Business law)

Kylie Miller Speech and hearing science

Kate Molenaar Speech and hearing science

Mira Olden Graphic design

Ava Potts Biological Sciences (Biomedical Sciences)

Adriana Tatum Biological Sciences

Merit Thompson Finances

Marijn Valentine Organizational leadership Men's swimming and diving (19)

Tiago Behar Computer technology

Alex Colson Electrical Engineering, MSE

Andy Dobrzanski Construction management and technology

Jack Dolan Sports Law and Business, MSLB

Jeremy Graunke Materials sciences and engineering

Dylan Graveley Business (Sports Business)

Christopher Harig Data science

Julian Hill Legal Studies, MLS

Johnny Kulow Microbiology

Caleb Lebanon film and media production

Zachory Lundgren Community Health

Jake Mason Management

Evan Nagel Neuroscience

Christian Osterndorf Business (Sports Business)

Patrick Sammon Finances

David Schlicht Interdisciplinary studies (construction management and project management)

Lane Stallworth Business (financial planning)

Kyle Valdez Marketing

Thomas Wesch Interdisciplinary studies (construction management and business administration) Women's swimming and diving (12)

Indigo Armon, clinical exercise science

Charli Brown, Business (Sports Business)

Hana Edwards, Supply Chain Management

Laura Garcia, Interdisciplinary Studies (Digital Audiences/Sales & Marketing Essentials)

Emma Gatzke, Civil Engineering

Emma Gehlert, Management

Hannah Hurleman, Kinesiology

Ashlyn Kirsch, Accounting

Marte Lovberg, Finance

Elli Straume, Finance

Zoe Summar, Kinesiology

Amayah Wiley, Marketing Wrestling (7)

Carter bypass Finances

Lou Fincher Marketing

Cody Foot Biochemistry, minor in Spanish

Canyon Mansfield Biochemistry

Jacob Meissner Construction management and technology

Ricky Roberto Clinical exercise science

Jacori Teemer Liberal Studies, minor in Media Analysis

