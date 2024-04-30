Sports
Many from Sun Devil Athletics named to the 2024 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll
SAN FRANCISCO Sun Devil Athletics has many student-athletes on the 2024 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll, part of the conference's total of 840 student-athletes.
Any student-athlete on their respective team roster who has a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or higher, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible for the award.
The 2024 Winter Academic Honor Roll includes 426 student-athletes who participated in the conference-sponsored sports of men's and women's basketball, women's gymnastics, men's and women's swimming and diving, and wrestling. For the full list of Pac-12 awards, click here.
Below are Arizona State's awards, along with their major area of study.
STATE OF ARIZONA (79)
Men's basketball (1)
Bobby HurleySports journalism
Women's basketball (3)
Maggie BesselinkPrimary education
Jaddan SimmonsBusiness (Sports Business)
Morasha WigginsInterdisciplinary sciences
Gymnastics (12)
Cassi BarbanenteMarketing & Digital Audience (minor)
Sarah ClarkBiological Sciences (Biomedical Sciences)
Skye HarperCriminology and criminal law
Isabella KowanBiological Sciences (Biomedical Sciences)
Kayla LeeCivil engineering
Caroline LichtmanLegal Studies, Criminology and Minor in Crime Justice
Jada DareSports science and performance program
Cienna SamileyCommunication, Business minor
Hanna ScharfOrganizational Leadership (master)
Kimberly SmithBusiness communication)
Alex TheodorouBiochemistry, Mathematics minor
Emily WhiteBiological Sciences (Biomedical Sciences), minor in Psychology
Ice hockey (11)
Ryan AlexanderFree studies
Benji EckerlePsychology
Gibson HomerEconomy
Dylan JacksonBusiness data analysis
Ty JacksonBusiness data analysis
Ty MurchisonBusiness (Sports Business)
Tucker NessCommunication
Ryan O'ReillyManagement
Charlie SchoenCompany
TJ SemmhelterFinances
Lucas SillingerFree studies
Indoor athletics men (4)
Ethan BukowskiEconomy
Dayton CarlsonMarketing
Hunter KasprzykGRBA non-degree
Tyler SchierenbergBiological Sciences (Biomedical Sciences)
Indoor athletics women (10)
Sadie HerringBiochemistry, PhD
Kiara LeeSports Law and Business, MSLB
Ines Lopez ariasBusiness law)
Kylie MillerSpeech and hearing science
Kate MolenaarSpeech and hearing science
Mira OldenGraphic design
Ava PottsBiological Sciences (Biomedical Sciences)
Adriana TatumBiological Sciences
Merit ThompsonFinances
Marijn ValentineOrganizational leadership
Men's swimming and diving (19)
Tiago BeharComputer technology
Alex ColsonElectrical Engineering, MSE
Andy DobrzanskiConstruction management and technology
Jack DolanSports Law and Business, MSLB
Jeremy GraunkeMaterials sciences and engineering
Dylan GraveleyBusiness (Sports Business)
Christopher HarigData science
Julian HillLegal Studies, MLS
Johnny KulowMicrobiology
Caleb Lebanonfilm and media production
Zachory LundgrenCommunity Health
Jake MasonManagement
Evan NagelNeuroscience
Christian OsterndorfBusiness (Sports Business)
Patrick SammonFinances
David SchlichtInterdisciplinary studies (construction management and project management)
Lane StallworthBusiness (financial planning)
Kyle ValdezMarketing
Thomas WeschInterdisciplinary studies (construction management and business administration)
Women's swimming and diving (12)
Indigo Armon, clinical exercise science
Charli Brown, Business (Sports Business)
Hana Edwards, Supply Chain Management
Laura Garcia, Interdisciplinary Studies (Digital Audiences/Sales & Marketing Essentials)
Emma Gatzke, Civil Engineering
Emma Gehlert, Management
Hannah Hurleman, Kinesiology
Ashlyn Kirsch, Accounting
Marte Lovberg, Finance
Elli Straume, Finance
Zoe Summar, Kinesiology
Amayah Wiley, Marketing
Wrestling (7)
Carter bypassFinances
Lou FincherMarketing
Cody FootBiochemistry, minor in Spanish
Canyon MansfieldBiochemistry
Jacob MeissnerConstruction management and technology
Ricky RobertoClinical exercise science
Jacori TeemerLiberal Studies, minor in Media Analysis
