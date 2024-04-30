Motherland's new drop is a nostalgic take on Test cricket





Inspired by 1970s cricket fashion, Motherlands' cricket collection embraces nostalgia with white, off-white and deep navy blue | Photo credit: special arrangement

The cricket fever continues to rise with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and in tow is a limited edition fashionable clothing capsule themed around the men's game. It transports the diehard sports fans,donning the jerseys of their favorite team in stadiums, to the era of test cricket. Inspired by 1970s cricket fashion, Motherlands' cricket collection embraces nostalgia with white, off-white and deep navy blue tones. The recurring pattern on the collection's jerseys, sweatshirts, T-shirts and caps is the seam of a cricket ball, which underlines the design language, as does the badge that reads Eye On The Ball. The recurring pattern on the jerseys, sweatshirts, T-shirts and caps is the seam of a cricket ball, which underlines the design language, as well as the insignia that reads Eye On The Ball | Photo credit: special arrangement From the 1970s to the 1990s, Test cricket had a great style. The image of Kapil Dev and the boys holding the (limited overs) World Cup is so iconic. Our spin-ball symbology and eye-on-the-ball typography at first glance resemble a protest symbol that is a large part of the street fashion vocabulary, says Motherland's founder, lead designer and creative director, V Sunil, who started his career. in advertising, reaching campaigns like Make in India, and he is also the founder and trustee of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. V Sunil, Founder, Motherland | Photo credit: special arrangement Sunil says the collection was put together over almost six months, from design to production, but the brand had been working on it for over a year. The collection consists of 100% cotton knitwear and 100% cotton twill for caps. Cotton's hygroscopicity and breathability make it ideal for everyday use, as well as for sports, he notes. The collection consists of 100% cotton knitwear and 100% cotton twill for caps | Photo credit: special arrangement Many brands, including global sportswear giant Adidas and Indian fashion designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil, have dabbled in cricket fashion. The former collaborated with New York-based fashion and footwear brand Extra Butter (now also in India) for a cricket-inspired collection, while the latter launched casual wear brand Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club last year. So when asked what gives the Motherlands collection an edge in sports, Sunil says because of the classic collars, the color combination of off-white, navy blue and maroon and most importantly, our symbolism, cricket ball stitch and two-tone polo. from regular sports brands. Sunil stands out because of his classic collars, color combination of off-white, navy blue and maroon | Photo credit: special arrangement He admits that sportswear is becoming increasingly popular, with international developments littering the design vocabulary of street fashion evolving into athleisure and activewear. Street fashion and the culture surrounding it was looked down upon by the so-called luxury brands, but now the tables have been turned. People like Kanye West, [late] Virgil Abloh and Pharrell Williams showed the world how cool and deep street fashion can be, he says. His brand uses this segment as an ode to its cricketing heritage, designed to recall the values ​​it represents of teamwork, discipline and fair play. This collection pays tribute to the meritocratic spirit of cricket and is about creating products with style, energy and character at accessible prices, a philosophy we call sportocracy, he adds. The collection is a tribute to the meritocratic spirit of cricket | Photo credit: special arrangement Motherland, which is primarily an online brand, will soon have a store in Gurugram. We have a design studio in Delhi and have manufactured these garments in factories in Bangalore and Ludhiana, says Sunil, adding that the raw materials for the collection were sourced locally. The many embroidery details included in the collection meant that we had to repeat the sampling process many times before a perfect embroidery was achieved. All styles are designed and made in India, he says. Motherland uses this segment as an ode to its cricketing heritage, designed to serve as a reminder of the values ​​it represents – teamwork, discipline and fair play | Photo credit: special arrangement So, what will you wear to the next IPL match? Motherlands cricket collection jerseys, sweatshirts, T-shirts and caps start at 1,500 at motherlandsuperstore.com.

