Cowboy tennis team makes NCAA tournament and heads to Ohio State Regional | Sport





After anticipation in the Gallagher-Iba Arenas Varsity Room on Monday, the OSU Men's Tennis team was selected to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. The Cowboys travel to Columbus, Ohio, for the first round of the tournament. The No. 32 Cowboys will face No. 44 Vanderbilt in the first round. A win against Vanderbilt would pit the Cowboys against No. 1 Ohio State. This will be the Cowboys' second NCAA tournament appearance under coach Dustin Taylor. Taylor said Vanderbilt is a good team. That's a first-year head coach at Scott Brown, we were assistants together at Virginia, Taylor said. So he has won three national championships in Virginia. He took over his alma mater, Vanderbilt, last summer. And I think they'll return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a few years. And he's really returned to that program. Last time in the tournament Last season, the Cowboys were selected for the tournament after going 13-13 in the regular season and reaching the second round of the Big 12 Championships with a 4-3 win over Texas Tech. In the second round of the Big 12 Championships, the Cowboys fell 4-0 to TCU. Last season the Cowboys went to Tucson, Arizona for their games. The Cowboys defeated the No. 20 Florida Gators 4-2, while OSU's Tyler Zink defeated Florida's No. 32 Axel Nefve 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. In the second round, the Cowboys were defeated by the No. 15 Arizona Wildcats 4-0. This time The Cowboys enter the tournament with a 17-9 record and more experience under their belt. This season, the Cowboys have impressive wins over No. 5 USC, 6-1, and No. 11 Illinois, 4-2. In the Big 12 Championships, they defeated UCF 4-2, then lost 4-1 to Texas in the second round. This season, the Cowboys have some of their highest-ranked singles players of the Taylor era. Zink is ranked No. 24 nationally, Isaac Becroft at No. 82 and Alex Garcia at No. 108. The Cowboys bring more experience to this year's tournament. Oklahoma State hosts the NCAA Championships at the Greenwood Tennis Center. If the Cowboys make it to the Elite Eight, they will have the opportunity to play on the Greenwood Tennis Courts again this season. Taylor said the team is motivated by the opportunity to be back home this season. You are grateful and excited for this final push, Taylor said. We see the motivation throughout their time here, but especially with the opportunity to have a storybook ending and then be a Cinderella story and come back to Stillwater, but we still have a long way to go to get there . And it starts Friday with Vanderbilt. Columbus Regional Schedule Friday May 3 [2] Oklahoma State vs… [3] Vanderbilt [1] Ohio State vs…. [4] Cleveland State Saturday May 4 The winner of Friday's matches will play [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ocolly.com/sports/cowboy-tennis-team-makes-ncaa-tournament-heads-to-ohio-state-regional/article_dea2bffa-0690-11ef-9743-5bbe3bec4eb6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos