Cowboy tennis team makes NCAA tournament and heads to Ohio State Regional | Sport

After anticipation in the Gallagher-Iba Arenas Varsity Room on Monday, the OSU Men's Tennis team was selected to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.
The Cowboys travel to Columbus, Ohio, for the first round of the tournament. The No. 32 Cowboys will face No. 44 Vanderbilt in the first round. A win against Vanderbilt would pit the Cowboys against No. 1 Ohio State.
This will be the Cowboys' second NCAA tournament appearance under coach Dustin Taylor. Taylor said Vanderbilt is a good team.
That's a first-year head coach at Scott Brown, we were assistants together at Virginia, Taylor said. So he has won three national championships in Virginia. He took over his alma mater, Vanderbilt, last summer. And I think they'll return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a few years. And he's really returned to that program.
Last time in the tournament
Last season, the Cowboys were selected for the tournament after going 13-13 in the regular season and reaching the second round of the Big 12 Championships with a 4-3 win over Texas Tech. In the second round of the Big 12 Championships, the Cowboys fell 4-0 to TCU.
Last season the Cowboys went to Tucson, Arizona for their games. The Cowboys defeated the No. 20 Florida Gators 4-2, while OSU's Tyler Zink defeated Florida's No. 32 Axel Nefve 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. In the second round, the Cowboys were defeated by the No. 15 Arizona Wildcats 4-0.
This time
The Cowboys enter the tournament with a 17-9 record and more experience under their belt. This season, the Cowboys have impressive wins over No. 5 USC, 6-1, and No. 11 Illinois, 4-2. In the Big 12 Championships, they defeated UCF 4-2, then lost 4-1 to Texas in the second round.
This season, the Cowboys have some of their highest-ranked singles players of the Taylor era. Zink is ranked No. 24 nationally, Isaac Becroft at No. 82 and Alex Garcia at No. 108. The Cowboys bring more experience to this year's tournament.
Oklahoma State hosts the NCAA Championships at the Greenwood Tennis Center. If the Cowboys make it to the Elite Eight, they will have the opportunity to play on the Greenwood Tennis Courts again this season. Taylor said the team is motivated by the opportunity to be back home this season.
You are grateful and excited for this final push, Taylor said. We see the motivation throughout their time here, but especially with the opportunity to have a storybook ending and then be a Cinderella story and come back to Stillwater, but we still have a long way to go to get there . And it starts Friday with Vanderbilt.
Columbus Regional Schedule
Friday May 3
[2] Oklahoma State vs… [3] Vanderbilt
[1] Ohio State vs…. [4] Cleveland State
Saturday May 4
The winner of Friday's matches will play