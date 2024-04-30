For the first time, China is launching more than 50 events to celebrate World Table Tennis Day!





April 30, 2024

With 54 recorded World Table Tennis Day celebrations this year, China showed remarkable enthusiasm. It is one of the leaders in terms of the number of events recorded, together with Congo Democratic, India and Zambia. Actively responding to this year's call for diversity and inclusion, the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) joined forces with other associations across China, spearheading the initiatives of 54 celebrations held in 40 cities across the country . These events not only highlighted the vibrancy of table tennis in China, but also embodied the spirit of diversity and inclusion, bringing together people of different ages and from different regions and making a positive impact on various aspects of society. LIU Guoliang, Chairman of WTT, Vice President of ITTF and Chairman of CTTA said: “World Table Tennis Day is a festival for our table tennis family and the theme this year is diversity and inclusion. CTTA is also promoting World Table Tennis Day this year, with a total of 54 celebrations in 40 cities across the country, and our goal is to get more people involved in the sport of table tennis, to share the joy and enjoy good health. Table tennis belongs to everyone, men and women, young and old. Wherever you come from. As long as everyone really loves table tennis, he/she can participate and enjoy the health, positivity, unity, equality and self-confidence that table tennis brings, and fully experience the fun of table tennis.” Guiyang: CTTA Outdoor Table Tennis Series Activity The national launch ceremony for CTTA 2024's first Table Tennis in the Park Outdoor Series, together with the celebration of the 10th World Table Tennis Day was held at the Qingyun City Fair in Guiyang City. Gao Yaxiang, vice president of CTTA, Lu Yuansheng, former head coach of the Chinese women's team and world champion, and Li Xiaoxia, Olympic champion, were present to interact with table tennis fans in Guizhou. Shanghai: “World Table Tennis Day” Table Tennis and Public Welfare Forum The “World Table Tennis Day” and the public welfare forum, as well as the launching ceremony of the public welfare project “Small Silver Ball, Big Environmental Protection” was held at the Shanghai ITTF Museum and the China Table Tennis Museum. This activity aims to explore how to deeply integrate the spirit of table tennis with the public good through the platform of the sport, promote the popularization of environmental protection concepts, advocate a green lifestyle and officially launch the “Small Silver Ball ,Great Environmental Protection” can be launched. Public welfare project. The forum brought together representatives from the domestic table tennis, public welfare and business communities, including Xu Yinsheng, honorary chairman of ITTF, and Wang Liqin, vice president and Olympic champion of CTTA. Chengdu: “World Table Tennis Day” Chenghua District Erxianqiao street games The activity aimed to integrate the concept of community and park table tennis into the daily lives of the community's residents. The activity attracted more than 150 table tennis enthusiasts from Erxianqiao Street, as well as many members of the public who came to watch and support the activity. Fun table tennis activities were also organized to let more people experience the charm of the sport and increase their enthusiasm for table tennis. Handan and Shijiazhuang: Table tennis at school activity Handan and Shijiazhuang organized table tennis activities in schools, aiming to cultivate students' sports awareness and sports interests, promote students' sports skills and physical fitness to meet the standards, and further promote the overall development of young people's comprehensive quality , as well as to allow more young people to enjoy the game of table tennis. It is worth noting that the Shijiazhuang Table tennis at school activity came to Heping West Road Primary School, the alma mater of world champion Sun Yingsha. In addition, many cities such as Beijing, Changsha, Xian, Lanzhou, Taiyuan, Guangzhou and Urumqi also organized various activities to celebrate World Table Tennis Day. Testifying to the vigor with which World Table Tennis Day is celebrated in China, Leandro Olvech, Director of the ITTF Foundation, noted: China has the world's largest community of table tennis enthusiasts, and table tennis is one of the most popular sports in the country. That's why we are happy that so many cities and participants in China are joining us to celebrate this occasion. It is important that a diverse range of groups and communities come together to embrace the joy and power that table tennis brings, especially as we focus on diversity and inclusion this year. Continuing the momentum of World Table Tennis Day 2024, the ITTF Foundation eagerly anticipates embracing and engaging a broader spectrum of individuals around the world in the sport of table tennis. Our aim is to advance social development, promote inclusivity and foster a sense of belonging through the cherished sport we all love.

