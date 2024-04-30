County cricket: wet weather brings more draws, but Surrey marches on | Provincial championship

Ball one: chronicle of a predicted victory

Last week this column suggested that Surrey has a strategy to win cricket matches. This week, to no one's surprise, they used it to not only beat Hampshire but the weather that sent the other six games to a draw. It's a hard-hitting realism that produces its own kind of magic.

After Hampshire rolled on a green roll they were still 28 points behind, five behind at the end of day one and it looked like an even match. But Rory Burns had bowled out 39 in 49 overs but would survive the next morning. He would convert that start into his first century since 2022, a seven-hour effort to anchor the innings. He had to wait a while for a batter to strike at the other end, but Jordan Clark, who was at No. 9, did not disappoint; his 106 was better than a run-a-ball and gave him a lead of 208 runs.

Hampshire showed some fight but with Dan Worrall hitting around and Ollie Pope equaling a Surrey record with eight sacks at second slip, the match was over with a day to spare. The champions of the past two years sit at the top of Division One.

Ball two: Essex draw level

It would be rude to say that Essex are hanging on to the London coattails as both sides have two wins and 71 points, but it inevitably feels that way as the Surrey steamroller starts to rumble.

Durham's Colin Ackermann, somehow still only 33, kept Essex's predatory attack at bay, while David Bedingham and Ollie Robinson continued their strong starts to the season with 52 and 90, both better than a run a ball. Nick Browne celebrated his recall to the Essex colors with 184, well supported by Feroze Khushi, who also strengthened. The visitors trailed the home side by two in the second dig at Chester-le-Street and were only one point ahead when the stumps were drawn, with the day three loss destroying either side's chances of forcing victory.

Sometimes this column criticizes captains for lacking imagination and being risk-averse in dealing with rain disruptions, but no blame can be placed on Scott Borthwick or Sam Cook, who take the place of the unwell Tom Westley. The points system cannot be criticized either: 12 for Durham, 14 for Essex, the feeling is that it is good for the balance of the game.

Ball three: to d or not to d?

Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire, and Somerset and Worcestershire also played an immaculate draw, with the points more or less evenly split. They are all now in the middle of the table, no wins out of four, there are still ten to play. April can be a difficult month to play cricket and this brutally cold, wet and windy spring has made it even worse, time lost and not recovered and high water levels making the pitches low and slow, easy to stay on but difficult to to score quickly. As cricket seems to be here to stay in April, can anything be done?

There are certainly better times to experiment with the Kookaburra, as some first and second round matches may still be underway with the seamless, swingless, dare I say foreign ball. So is there a radical solution?

Take the match between Durham and Essex. With day three gone, day four started with Essex trailing by three at 44, the tie very much on the cards. Wouldn't it be possible that the captains would even prefer to meet with the umpire and agree on statements or even a target if one side preferred to chase and the bowling captain (say) 350 on the last day for victory?

There are undoubtedly implications for bonus points and statistics, but positive cricket should certainly be encouraged, even if there is artifice involved. After all, I'm not sure the players or the fans wanted this schedule for the only premier league competition of the year. Let's make the best of a bad job.

Ball four: Fisher hooks England?

A new series of stalemates leaves Division Two shapeless, with little between the teams. The glamor match took place at Headingley, where four Test batters Adam Lyth 97, Shan Masood 40, Joe Root 119 and Harry Brook 126 took maximum batting points as Yorkshire attacked to 450-5d.

Derbyshire had only one Test player in their ranks, New Zealand bowler Blair Tickner. They were led by 40-year-old Wayne Madsen, who hit a century and did superbly to recover from 23 for three to within three runs of parity. From there it was always a draw.

It was another decent game for Matthew Fisher, who made his county debut 11 years ago but is still only 26. He has just one Test and just 40 first-class matches to his name, which tells the story of another injury-affected young man. pacesetters who develop a career. It's been a long road back to the international stage for him, but stranger things have happened.

Ball five: hitter of the week

Ben Duckett in the zone. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Perhaps no English batsman gets into a zone like Ben Duckett. There are moments when he looks like the kind of slogger you see in a club match, coming in at eight with forty still needed in the last five overs, cutting into everything and trusting one eye like a dead fish. But there are times when he looks very stylish indeed.

Duckett goes in first and does it against the new ball, the wear ball and the old ball and the swinging ball, the seam ball and the spinning ball. He has quick hands and a small build that allows the width to be cut to half a volley length. He drives and sweeps (conventional and reverse) and can drive hard in the V. On his day, there is no place to bowl to the left-hander.

His 218, in which eight different Warwickshire bowlers came virtually as one, was so far out of step with the play of his colleagues that the radio commentators ran out of adjectives. Save some for England, Ben.

Ball Six: bowler of the week

Dan Worrall is a perfect fit for Surrey. He is patient, resilient and can work out a hitter with a lot of knowledge and not a little skill. Is he a Test bowler? He was once (well, three times) an ODI bowler for Australia, but his British passport and residency qualify him for consideration in England next summer when he turns 33 (and the following Ashes winter, lest we forget) .

It seems like a ridiculous idea, as anyone who heard his Strine shouts at the Oval can attest, but there may be something to it. He is familiar with the Kookaburra, knows the Australian conditions and will enjoy the scoreboard pressure that England are building. Okay, maybe build it.

Could he come in and do a job? Scott Boland, who was 32, was the last time England visited Australia, so why not?