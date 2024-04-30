Sports
The Iqaluit girls hockey team won their first league title
Leetia Eegeesiak still remembers the first time she set foot on a hockey rink as a ten-year-old.
“I wasn't well at all and I was super scared of all the older girls, but I quickly grew closer to everyone and every year I grew to love [hockey] more and more,” Eegeesiak said.
Eight years later, she is part of the winning team of the 40th Kanata Girls Hockey Association House League, hosted in Ottawa.
It's the first time the Iqaluit Blizzards under-18 female team has taken home a league title, beating 22 other teams.
When she heard the buzzer go off in their final against the Gatineau Nitro last month, a big smile appeared on Ayva-Lin Noah's face.
“It was just crazy, just knowing that we were going to come back with gold, it's just crazy,” the 14-year-old said.
“Especially being from here, we don't get to play as a team very often. It's just practice. While the other girls down south play matches and tournaments every weekend,” she added.
The team will now be reminded of this milestone as their two coaches hung a banner proclaiming their victory on their home court at Iqaluit's Arctic Winter Games Arena on Friday.
Grow as a team and as an individual
That final was a nervous sight for coach Maxwell Joy on the sidelines.
“Obviously when you're a coach you're very invested in the kids, so you know you want it as much as they do,” Joy said.
He said he remembers when he first started with the team two years ago and struggled to get even four players on the ice for practice.
His fellow coach, Lauren Perrin, said it has been a challenge to grow the team in the four years she has been at the helm, so seeing this accomplished team of winners has made her immensely proud of them.
“They made me fall in love with hockey again, through a new lens. I owe a lot to them and the way they kept me in the game,” Perrin said.
The win in the league tournament was more than just a hockey victory, she said.
“They have grown over the years not only as hockey players, but also as people and strong women. And that alone is a victory.”
Inspiration from the PWHL
Perrin also attributes much of the growing interest in hockey among girls and young women to the launch of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).
While in Ottawa, the Iqaluit Blizzards had a meet-and-greet with some of the PWHL Ottawa players prior to their game against PWHL Toronto.
That's where Ayva-Lin Noah met her idol, Ottawa forward Gabbie Hughes.
“She told me she used to play number seven, which is my number, and now she plays seventeen, so maybe I'll make the switch too.”
“It's great to have the PWHL. It's not just the guys that get to go to the NHL. Now we have the PWHL and we have to go somewhere,” Noah said.
Now that they have established themselves as winners, both Noah and Eegeesiak have high ambitions for the next hockey season.
For Eegeesiak, who is leaving the area to study in Prince Edward Island, she wants to build on the skills she gained as captain of the Iqaluit Blizzards.
“With my leadership, I could build the skills and maybe one day become a coach,” she said.
For Noah, she wants to push the Iqaluit Blizzards even further up the rankings.
“I hope that next season we can play in higher level tournaments, and maybe we can get a medal there too.”
