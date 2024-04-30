Indian cricket team for T20 World Cup 2024





Rohit Sharma will lead a 15-member Indian men's cricket team T20 World Cup 2024to be held in the West Indies and the US in June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday. Hardik Pandyawho led the Indian T20 team last year in the absence of Rohit Sharma, was selected as vice-captain. Virat Kohlithe leading run-scorer at the IPL 2024, has also been included in the team chosen by the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will make a comeback to the Indian national cricket team for the first time since his car accident in December 2022. Sanju Samson has also been included in the Indian squad as the second goalkeeper. There was no room for KL Rahul in the final squad while Shubman Gill could only make the reserves. Rinku Singh, who plays lower down the rankings as a finisher, has been included in the reserves. Left-handed Shivam Dube, who has been consistent for India and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has been rewarded with a spot in the final squad. Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja have been chosen as spin all-rounders, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are also in the squad. India's pace battery includes Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh. Two other fast bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan – have been included as reserves. India, who won their first title in 2007 by beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final, will look to win their second T20 World Cup trophy in June. India will start their campaign against Ireland in New York. India's blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9. Indian T20 captain Rohit Sharma is the only member of the Indian squad to win the T20 World Cup in 2007. Full India T20 World Cup 2024 squad The Indian cricket team: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Reservations: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/india-t20-world-cup-2024-cricket-squad-team-list

