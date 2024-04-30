Monday Musings: New football homes for Vols for life





IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTTTSSSSSSSSSSSSSS MONDAYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!! (Hardly anyway). And you fine Tennessee fans know exactly what that means. It's time to climb into those orange and white cars, pull down the harnesses and spin through the Tennessee Vols-related thoughts twisting and turning in the recesses of my brain. 1) I'm a little torn about the situation Jaylen Wright is in with the Miami Dolphinswho selected him with the 120th overall pick of the NFL draft on Saturday. Wright adjusts Mike McDaniel's offense to a T. He has good receiving skills, good pass blocking ability and is especially good outside the tackles. Miami uses an outside zone plan on the ground. It is a very strong fit. However, he now becomes the third member of a VERY good backfield. Raheem Mostert and DeVon Achane were the best backfield tandem in the league last year. It's hard to see them giving up so much work. However, Wright is likely a long-term replacement option for Mostert, whose contract runs through the 2025 season. Look closely to see if Wright can work in training camp and the preseason to play a decent role in Miami's offense. 2) Joe Milton was drafted before the seventh round, which surprised me a bit. I thought a team was going to send an end-of-the-draft flier on him, but the… New England Patriots claimed him in the sixth round. I don't think you can teach accuracy at this point. That story was written on Milton; he is who he is, and he's someone who can't make enough routine throws. I'm glad he's getting a chance, but for those saying he could be someone to keep an eye on (and there are a few), go ahead and stop there. It's a nice story to see him get drafted, but he'll have to change positions to last in the league. 3) Kamal Hadden got perhaps the best call of all during the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. He could have a shot at staying on that roster. Talking about countries in a good situation. Hopefully he can continue the strong level of play he put forth before suffering a season-ending injury against Alabama last year. 4) Tennessee has seen some comings and goings on the basketball court in recent days, and much of it happened in the way I wanted: size. Give me all the greats, and now Tennessee has two more in Charlotte, forward Igor Milicic and State of Ohio center Felix Okpara. Okpara is more of a rim protector than a scorer, but Tennessee needs just that with Jonas Aidoo leaving for Arkansas. Milicic is a 610 big man who can splash the three. Last year he made 56, with a solid 37.6%. Add Hofstra guard/forward Darlinstone Dubar, and the Vols have added some length, some scorers and a potential impact defender in recent weeks. Not a bad start to the offseason. Go full!

