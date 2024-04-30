Field hockey announces incoming class





PROVIDENCE, RI Providence College Hockey Head Coach Diane Madl announced the incoming class of its program today [April 30]. The class consists of five freshmen and two graduate transfers, including Piper Cline (West Chester, Pennsylvania), Ali Gerber (Wayne, Pennsylvania), Caroline Guden (Waltham, Massachusetts), Ally Kennedy (Watertown, Massachusetts), Johanna Mähner (Nuremberg, Germany), Caelie Patrick (Manchester by the Sea, Massachusetts) and Martina Torre Festa (Buenos Aires, Argentina). Klijn, a forward, currently attends Downingtown West High School. During her four-year career, she totaled 157 points with 62 goals and 33 assists, including 30 goals and 15 assists during her senior campaign (2023). Cline is a two-time All-State selection, including a First Team pick in 2023. She is also a two-time All-League selection (2022, 2023) and three-time All-Area honoree (2021, 2022, 2023). . Cline helped her team to four Chesmont League championships and one PIAA District 1 AAA title (2022). Cline played club hockey for WC Eagles (2017-2024). Gerber, a defenseman, currently attends Agnes Irwin School. She is a three-time All-Maine Line, All-Delaware County and All-Inter Academic League honoree (2021, 2022, 2023). As a senior captain, she received Second Team All-State honors and claimed Team Most Valuable Player recognition. In addition, Gerber earned an invitation to the Pennsylvania Field Hockey Senior Cup. She also played for Philly Hockey Club (2021-2023) and Mayhem Field Hockey Club (2023-24). The God, a midfielder, will graduate from Stanford University in May and attend Providence as a graduate student. In four seasons with the Cardinal, Guden played 61 games with 33 appearances in the starting lineup, scoring a total of 11 points on five goals and one assist. During the 2020 season, she was named to the America East All-Rookie Team and the Cardinal went on to win the America East Championship. Before joining Stanford, she attended Milton Academy, where she earned ISL Player of the Year as a senior (2019). Guden has ties to Providence College in her family as the niece of Cathy Guden '94, who was a three-time All-America selection for the Friars in field hockey. Her uncle, Dave Guden '90, played hockey at Providence and was a 1986 NHL Draft pick. Kennedy, a defenseman, will graduate from the University of Vermont in May and attend Providence as a graduate student. In three seasons of action with the Catamounts, Kennedy played in 39 career games with 31 appearances in the starting lineup. She totaled seven defensive saves, including a team-best five in 2022. Before attending UVM, Kennedy attended Watertown High School, where she registered 195 career points on 66 goals and 63 assists. She helped her team claim four league titles and two state championships. She was a four-time Middlesex League All-Star, two-time All-Conference selection (2018, 2019) and also earned Boston Globe All-Scholastic and Boston Herald All-Scholastic honors as a senior (2019). Moener, a midfielder, currently attends Grimm School. She is a member of the First Senior Team for her club, NHTC, which plays in the Regionalliga. During the 2023-2024 season, she played fifteen games and scored eighteen points with five goals and eight assists. She has been playing with NHTC in the First Division since 2019 and produced 35 goals and 52 assists in 122 games. In addition to participating in the Regionalliga, she also played 30 games for NHTC in the Bundesliga (Second Division). Mähner was also part of the Bavarian State Selection Team that won the German Championships in 2022 and played three games for the German U-16 national team (2022). She took part in a total of eight Bavarian Championships from 2017 to 2024 and took part in the South German Championship in 2022. Patrick, a midfielder/forward, currently attends Manchester Essex Regional High School. During her four-year career, she registered 153 points on 54 goals and 45 assists. Patrick is a four-time Cape Ann First-Team All-Star and two-time Boston Herald All-Scholastic (2022-2023). She was also recognized as a Massachusetts Best of 60 player (2023) and received the Coaches' Award (2021) and MVP honors (2022) at Manchester Essex. Patrick helped her team to three Cape Ann Baker League titles (2020, 2022, 2023) and three appearances in the Massachusetts Division 4 Final Four (2021, 2022, 2023), including a runner-up finish in 2022. She played club hockey for North East Elite (2020-24) and has also competed on the U-16 National Team (2022), U-16 Indoor National Team (2022) and U-19 Indoor National Team (2023, 2024). Torre Festa, a midfielder, is currently visiting Olivos del Sol. She plays club hockey for Banco Ciudad (2010-24) and also competed for Buenos Aries' U16 and U19 teams in 2022 and 2023 respectively. She was team captain during the 2018, 2020 and 2022 seasons. During the 2011 and 2022 seasons, she was named Best Youth Player for Banco Ciudad. – GO FRIARS! –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://friars.com/news/2024/4/30/field-hockey-announces-incoming-class.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos