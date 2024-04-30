Sports
Preview W&L Women's Tennis ODAC tournament 2024
LEXINGTON, Va. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference has announced the seedings for the upcoming ODAC Women's Tennis Championship and Washington and Lee have claimed the top seed.
W&L has won 20 consecutive conference championships and 32 ODAC crowns over the past 34 years. Only Sweet Briar (1990) and Hollins (2002) have claimed an ODAC title since the Generals' first championship in 1989. The tournament begins Wednesday with quarterfinals for each of the top four seeds. Both the semifinal matches and the championship match will be contested this weekend at Virginia Wesleyan University.
The Generals (17-1, 10-0 ODAC) will host eighth-seeded Bridgewater (9-9, 4-6 ODAC) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Should W&L advance, the Generals would face the winner of the quarterfinals between fourth-seeded Shenandoah (11-6, 8-2 ODAC) and fifth-seeded Randolph-Macon (11-4, 7-3 ODAC) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Saturday's two winning teams will then meet for the ODAC crown on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Generals' quarterfinal against the Eagles marks a rematch of the teams' Feb. 15 regular-season meeting to open the spring calendar. W&L defeated the Eagles in Lexington, dropping only three matches in doubles and six matches in five singles matches (one retirement), with neither General losing multiple matches in a singles match.
W&L features seven players with double-digit singles victories entering the championship, with four of these players on an active winning streak of six matches or longer. Sophomore Lauren Long and oldest Gabi Moss are leading the way with 15 wins each, and they will likely occupy the top two positions in singles. Long is 15-4 overall, 11-2 at No. 1 and has won seven straight matches, while Moss leads the team in singles winning percentage (.882 15-2), is undefeated in nine matches at No. 2 and is on a team-high 10-game winning streak overall.
Sophomore Grace Lorenz And Annie Jennings come next with 12 wins each. Lorenz is 12-4 overall in singles and has seen the most action at No. 3 with a 4-1 record. She has also gone 3-0 at No. 2 and 2-1 at No. 4. Jennings has won 12 of 18 singles matches in her first season as a general, and she has seen time in the top four singles spots. She appeared most often at numbers 3 and 4, with a record of 3–1 for the best person at number 4.
Seniors Izzy Koziol (11-4) and Margaret Carlton (10-2) and freshmen Haley Stoltz (10-3) round out the seven players with 10 or more wins. Koziol has won seven straight singles matches and has 3-0 records at both No. 3 and No. 4, while Carlton has posted a 5-1 record this season at No. 5, and she has won six in a row. Stoltz went a perfect 6-0 in ODAC singles matches this season, with a 3-0 record at No. 3 and 2-1 overall at No. 6.
The Generals have mixed and matched their doubles lineups throughout the season, using 26 different pairs, but the three most common tandems have all played 10 or more matches together. Long and Moss will play at No. 1 after going 12-3 this season and 9-2 at No. 1. They also enter the weekend ranked 16th in the ITA's Division III and fifth in the region.
Carlton and Lorenz will likely remain a duo for No. 2 doubles, and they are the second most common duo for the Blue and White with an overall record of 9-3, including a 7-3 mark at No. 2. Koziol and Stoltz figure to complete the W&L doubles lineup at No. 3 as the third most common combination with 10 matches played together, winning 7 out of 10 and going 5-3 at No. 3
Live scoring will be available for the W&L/Bridgewater quarterfinals via iOnCourt. Click for more information about the 2024 ODAC Championship here.
Nestled in the mountains of Virginia, Washington and Lee University is a proud member of NCAA Division III and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Founded in 1749, W&L is the ninth oldest college in the United States and a leading liberal arts university. With more than 500 student-athletes in 24 varsity sports, the Generals have celebrated more than 265 conference championships. Learn more about the Blue and White by visiting www.generalssports.com or on social media at @WLUGenerals.
