Cal places 80 on Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll





Women's swimming and diving leads the way with 18 selections

Eighty California student-athletes from eight sports have been named to the 2024 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll, the conference office announced Friday. The Golden Bears had the third most awards in the conference. Women's swimming and diving led the way with 18 selections. Any student-athlete on his or her team roster who has a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or higher, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible for the recognition. All student-athletes who participate in an NCAA-sponsored or emerging sport at a Pac-12 institution, whether sponsored by the Pac-12 or not, are eligible for the honor. Below is a complete list of all Cal student-athletes who earned a spot on the 2024 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll. MEN'S BASKETBALL (2) Matt Desler – City and Regional Planning

Jack McCloskey -Not indicated MEN'S GYMNASTICS (8) Collin Cunane-Molecular and cell biology

Aidan Li – Mechanical Engineering

Noah Newfeld – Electrical engineering and computer science

Seth Ornelas – Data Science

Noah Sano – Computer Science

Christopher Scales – Media Studies

Tyler Shimizu – Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Jasper Smith-Gordon -Economics MEN'S TRACK & FIELD (15) Gabriël Abbes – Business Administration

Aiden Baker – Civil Engineering

Dylan Bissell – Not stated

David Brok – Not indicated

Luke Buddie – Not indicated

Caden Carney – Not indicated

Carrick Denker – Business Administration

Jeff Duensing Jr. – Legal studies

Rowan Fitzgerald – Not indicated

Michael Gupta – Computer Science

Ivar Moisander – Data Science

Allen Seo – Integrative Biology

John Sesteaga – Not indicated

Will Siemens – Mechanical Engineering

Samir Thota – Data Science MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING (11) Kai Crews – Conservation and Resource Studies

Forrest Frazier – American studies

Colby Hatton – undeclared

Dylan Hawk – Electrical engineering and computer science

Matthew Jensen – Data Science

Tyler Kopp – Business Administration

Jack Meehan – Mechanical Engineering

Evan Petty – Mechanical Engineering

Tommy Roder – Not indicated

Bjorn Seeliger – Business Administration

Tavis Siebert-Applied Mathematics WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (2) Alma Elsnitz – Political economy

Mia Mastrov – Media Studies WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS (8) Miki Aderinto – Not indicated

Casey Brown – Environmental Engineering

Elise Byun – Media Studies

eMjae Frazier – Not stated

Jordan Kane – Food Sciences

Mya Lauzon – Food Sciences

Jayden Silvers – Not indicated

Maddie Williams – Food Sciences LADIES TRACK & FIELD (16) Torre Anderson – Sociology

Emilie Barrett – Not indicated

Carolina Dawson – Not indicated

Chloe Decker – Social Wellbeing

Adriana Ellard-Public Health

Yuki Hamachi – Global Studies

Jayden Hill – Legal Studies

Audrey Jacobs – Not indicated

Ryan Lacefield – Psychology

Mara Lampsas -Sociology

Georgia McCorkle – Not indicated

Destiny Okoh – Integrative biology

Sara Pettinger – Food Sciences

Ali Sahaida – Not indicated

Loreal Wilson – Legal Studies

Claire Yerby – Molecular and cell biology WOMEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING (18) Stephanie Akakabota – Mechanical Engineering

Reed Broaders – Integrative biology

Lizzy Cook – Environmental Economics and Policy

Jessica Davis – Not stated

Ashlyn Fiorilli – Legal Studies

Emily Gantriis-Economics

Sydney Griscavage-English

Abby Herscu – Media Studies

Melanie Julia -Molecular and cell biology

Danielle Killeen – Data Science

Mia Kragh – Psychology

Ella Mazurek – Environmental Economics and Policy

Annika McEnroe -Bioengineering

Jade Neser -Interdisciplinary studies

Leah Polonsky-Computer Science

Isabella Riley – Public Health

Isabelle Stadden – Interdisciplinary Studies

STAY POSTED

