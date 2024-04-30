Sports
Cal places 80 on Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll
Women's swimming and diving leads the way with 18 selections
Eighty California student-athletes from eight sports have been named to the 2024 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll, the conference office announced Friday.
The Golden Bears had the third most awards in the conference. Women's swimming and diving led the way with 18 selections.
Any student-athlete on his or her team roster who has a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or higher, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible for the recognition.
All student-athletes who participate in an NCAA-sponsored or emerging sport at a Pac-12 institution, whether sponsored by the Pac-12 or not, are eligible for the honor.
Below is a complete list of all Cal student-athletes who earned a spot on the 2024 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll.
MEN'S BASKETBALL (2)
Matt Desler – City and Regional Planning
Jack McCloskey -Not indicated
MEN'S GYMNASTICS (8)
Collin Cunane-Molecular and cell biology
Aidan Li – Mechanical Engineering
Noah Newfeld – Electrical engineering and computer science
Seth Ornelas – Data Science
Noah Sano – Computer Science
Christopher Scales – Media Studies
Tyler Shimizu – Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Jasper Smith-Gordon -Economics
MEN'S TRACK & FIELD (15)
Gabriël Abbes – Business Administration
Aiden Baker – Civil Engineering
Dylan Bissell – Not stated
David Brok – Not indicated
Luke Buddie – Not indicated
Caden Carney – Not indicated
Carrick Denker – Business Administration
Jeff Duensing Jr. – Legal studies
Rowan Fitzgerald – Not indicated
Michael Gupta – Computer Science
Ivar Moisander – Data Science
Allen Seo – Integrative Biology
John Sesteaga – Not indicated
Will Siemens – Mechanical Engineering
Samir Thota – Data Science
MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING (11)
Kai Crews – Conservation and Resource Studies
Forrest Frazier – American studies
Colby Hatton – undeclared
Dylan Hawk – Electrical engineering and computer science
Matthew Jensen – Data Science
Tyler Kopp – Business Administration
Jack Meehan – Mechanical Engineering
Evan Petty – Mechanical Engineering
Tommy Roder – Not indicated
Bjorn Seeliger – Business Administration
Tavis Siebert-Applied Mathematics
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (2)
Alma Elsnitz – Political economy
Mia Mastrov – Media Studies
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS (8)
Miki Aderinto – Not indicated
Casey Brown – Environmental Engineering
Elise Byun – Media Studies
eMjae Frazier – Not stated
Jordan Kane – Food Sciences
Mya Lauzon – Food Sciences
Jayden Silvers – Not indicated
Maddie Williams – Food Sciences
LADIES TRACK & FIELD (16)
Torre Anderson – Sociology
Emilie Barrett – Not indicated
Carolina Dawson – Not indicated
Chloe Decker – Social Wellbeing
Adriana Ellard-Public Health
Yuki Hamachi – Global Studies
Jayden Hill – Legal Studies
Audrey Jacobs – Not indicated
Ryan Lacefield – Psychology
Mara Lampsas -Sociology
Georgia McCorkle – Not indicated
Destiny Okoh – Integrative biology
Sara Pettinger – Food Sciences
Ali Sahaida – Not indicated
Loreal Wilson – Legal Studies
Claire Yerby – Molecular and cell biology
WOMEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING (18)
Stephanie Akakabota – Mechanical Engineering
Reed Broaders – Integrative biology
Lizzy Cook – Environmental Economics and Policy
Jessica Davis – Not stated
Ashlyn Fiorilli – Legal Studies
Emily Gantriis-Economics
Sydney Griscavage-English
Abby Herscu – Media Studies
Melanie Julia -Molecular and cell biology
Danielle Killeen – Data Science
Mia Kragh – Psychology
Ella Mazurek – Environmental Economics and Policy
Annika McEnroe -Bioengineering
Jade Neser -Interdisciplinary studies
Leah Polonsky-Computer Science
Isabella Riley – Public Health
Isabelle Stadden – Interdisciplinary Studies
McKenna Stone – Environmental Economics and Policy
